Maid of Ace release new video

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), The IInspiration spoke about why they chose their current name after previously competing as The IIconics in WWE. Cassie Lee said: “We had a couple other ideas, but we just didn’t love it and we weren’t sure that it was really us. Jess and I pull a lot of our inspiration from pop culture and teen drama movies that we love. And one of them that we love is Bring It On. There’s a scene where they call themselves ‘Inspiration Leaders.’ And I was like ‘um, okay, I think that narrows it down. And I’ll put to I’s in front of it because that just works.’”

