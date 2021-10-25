Maid of Ace release new video

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

Maid Of Ace have released a new video...

God Is An Astronaut release atmospheric new video for Luminous Waves

Irish. post-rock quartet God Is An Astronaut have released a new video for the atmospheric Luminous Waves. The song is the closing track from the band's most recent studio album Ghost Tapes #10 which was released last February. Luminous Waves features a guest appearance from Prog Award winner Jo Quail...
Of Mice & Men release video for ‘Fighting Gravity’ and announce new album ‘Echo’

Following their EP’s Timeless and Bloom, Of Mice & Men are combining the two – plus a brand-new one – into their upcoming seventh album, Echo. The 10-track record is due out on December 3; the band calls it ​“a snapshot of the last year-and-a-half of our lives. It covers loss and growth, life and impermanence, love, and the infinite – how the most wonderful and most tragic parts of the human experience are deeply intertwined.”
Half Past Two release “Big Energy” video

Californian ska band Half Past Two have released a video for their new song "Big Energy". The video was directed by Rae Mystic. The song is off their upcoming self-titled album that will be out October 29 via Pay Attention Records. Half Past Two released their Something Blue EP in 2020. Check out the video below.
Held By Trees release stunning video for new single Mysterium

New instrumental project Held By Trees introduce themselves with a stunning new video for their brand new single Mysterium, which you can watch below. It's released through Tweed Jacket Music on November 12. Described by mainman David Joseph, as “somewhere between latter Talk Talk and Gilmour-era Pink Floyd”, Mysterium is...
Obscura release new video single “When Stars Collide”

Fast cars and even faster guitars are what you get on Obscura’s new music video off their upcoming studio album ‘A Valediction!’ Only one more month to go before the band’s 6th studio album will see the light of day on November 19th, and virtuosic frontman Steffen Kummerer and his renowned bandmates unveil yet another new song from their upcoming chef-d’euvre. As one of the more melodic tracks on the album, “When Stars Collide” even features a striking clean vocal guest performance by their label mate Björn “Speed” Strid besides the band’s unpreceded polyrhythms and solos.
The IInspiration Reveal Why They Chose Their New Name, Release New Music Video

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), The IInspiration spoke about why they chose their current name after previously competing as The IIconics in WWE. Cassie Lee said: “We had a couple other ideas, but we just didn’t love it and we weren’t sure that it was really us. Jess and I pull a lot of our inspiration from pop culture and teen drama movies that we love. And one of them that we love is Bring It On. There’s a scene where they call themselves ‘Inspiration Leaders.’ And I was like ‘um, okay, I think that narrows it down. And I’ll put to I’s in front of it because that just works.’”
Dream Theater release new video for the epic Awaken The Master

Prog metal legends Dream Theater have released a video for Awaken The Master, taken from the band's recently released album A View From The Top Of The World. The new song also sees the first recorded use of an eight-string guitar by John Petrucci ever. “It’s the last song we...
Stream The Filthy Radicals' new EP, “Freedom 45”

Toronto based ska punks The Filthy Radicals are releasing a new EP called Freedom 45. The four song EP was produced and mastered by Andrew DeNure and Doug Nahrgang. Trumpet player Molly Vaclav said of the EP,. "Fast and crass, blastin' brass, smells like ass; this release checks all the...
Tony Kaye releases poignant new video for Sweetest Dreams

Former Yes keyboard player Tony Kaye has release a poignant video for Sweetest Dreams, which you can watch below. It's taken from Kaye's recently released solo album End Of Innocence, which pays tribute to the tragic events of 9/11. The moving lament was written and sung by Kaye’s wife Dani...
After The Fall all detail new album 'Isolation'

After the Fall have detailed their new record. The release is titled Isolation and the a-side of the record features that album in full. The b-side includes the entirety of 2020's Resignation, which was never released on vinyl. You can see the tracklist below. Isolation tracklist. 1. Ghosts. 2. Adios...
Teen Daze Announces New Album Interior for December 2021 Release Alongside Album Release Shows, Shares New Music Video for “Swimming”

Jamison Isaak, well known by most as Teen Daze, just released a video for a track off his upcoming record Interior. The pale gradients and saturated hues in Isaak’s video for “Swimming” are paired seamlessly with the calm yet upbeat melody of the track. With the use of VR motion capture and reactive animation, the video instills the desire to dance, while at the same time relaxing. To see this contradicting brilliance, check out the video below.
Big D and the Kids Table release “You Buggin'” video

Big D and the Kids Table have released a video for their song "You Buggin'" featuring Melt-Banana. The video was directed by Tim Dennesen. The song is off Do Your Art that was released last week via SideOne Dummy. Check out the video below.
Potty Mouth announce break up, to release final EP

Potty Mouth have announced that they are breaking up after ten years being a band. They have also announced that they will be releasing a final EP called 1% Happier that will be out November 19 via Get Better Records. The band released a statement that reads,. "Hey everyone! We...
Classics of Love play show, might change name

On Friday, Classics of Love played a house show in the LA area. The band has not played a show in a number of years and it is their first show since the release of World of Burning Hate [EP] in 2020. . The lineup was the "new" version of...
