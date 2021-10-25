CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/RUB to continue its fall towards the 2014-2021 uptrend at 69.52 – Commerzbank

Cover picture for the articleUSD/RUB is seen slipping back towards the December 2018 high at 69.78. Below this mark lies the 2014-2021 uptrend at 69.52, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports. “USD/RUB continues its descent towards the December 2018 high at 69.78. The next lower 2014-2021 uptrend line at 69.52...

