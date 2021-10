The euro was rather negative during most of the month of October, threatening the 1.15 handle. At this point, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and I think the most important thing that this chart can offer is an idea as to what is going on with the US dollar overall. After all, the majority of the US Dollar Index is greatly influenced by the EUR/USD pair, so if for no other reason than to get an idea as to what the greenback might do this month, you need to be paying attention to this chart.

CURRENCIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO