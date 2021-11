EUR/USD finds its footing in preparation for the big events ahead this week. The US dollar has given back a significant portion of Friday's bid as markets get set for the Fed. EUR/USD recovered the end of month drop on Monday, rising from a low of 1.1546 to a fresh high of 1.1608 on the day as the greenback gives back a significant portion of Friday's bid. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is higher by some 0.37% as the focus switched from US data to the mid-week US Federal Reserve interest rate meeting.

CURRENCIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO