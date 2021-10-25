CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Friends” Actor Dead At 59

By tanner
 7 days ago

The actor’s rep told TMZ … JMT passed away peacefully Sunday morning at...

Deadline

James Michael Tyler Dies: ‘Friends’ Actor Who Portrayed Gunther Was 59

James Michael Tyler, the actor who portrayed Gunther in Friends, died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday after battling Stage 4 prostate cancer, Deadline has confirmed. He was 59. Tyler, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, opened up about his struggles to Today in June. He confirmed the “late-stage cancer” had spread to his bones and spine, leading to paralysis of his lower body. “So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me,” he said. “All I had to do was take a pill in the morning and the night, and boom — life was pretty much normal,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59 following cancer battle

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on "Friends," has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He died Saturday at the age of 59, "Friends" producer Kevin Bright announced on Twitter. "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days...
Jennifer Aniston Sends Tribute To “Friends” Cast Member Who Just Passed Away

I’m sure they spent many hours together on set. James Michael Tyler, who played ‘Gunther on Friends, passed away from Cancer on Sunday. Jennifer Aniston shared a clip on IG and said, “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed.”
CinemaBlend

Newhart Actor Peter Scolari Is Dead At 66

Peter Scolari, known for roles on TV shows ranging from Newhart to Girls to Evil over the long years of his career, has passed away. A familiar face for many on television as well as some film appearances, the actor was 66-years-old at the time of his death. Peter Scolari...
