“Friends” Actor Dead At 59

James Michael Tyler, the actor who portrayed Gunther in Friends, died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday after battling Stage 4 prostate cancer, Deadline has confirmed. He was 59.
Tyler, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, opened up about his struggles to Today in June. He confirmed the “late-stage cancer” had spread to his bones and spine, leading to paralysis of his lower body.
“So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me,” he said.
“All I had to do was take a pill in the morning and the night, and boom — life was pretty much normal,”...
