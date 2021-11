The momentum of growth seems to be decelerating globally with pent-up demand tapering off. Supply-driven inflation though continues to remain pronounced. Markets are expecting the central banks to remove accommodation sooner to deal with sticky inflation. This is in turn is causing yield curves to flatten and is leading to a drop in long-term inflation expectations also, causing long-term real rates to bounce back from multi-year lows. Commodities have cooled off on higher US real rates and growth concerns. Gold is getting resisted at USD 1800 per ounce and crude around USD 86 per barrel. Brent has retreated to USD 83.50 per barrel.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO