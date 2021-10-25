CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Of Comic Book TV Show Passes Away

By Charlie, Debbie
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay kids, a little history lesson for you. Long before there were streaming services, long before there was “on demand,” and even before cable, if you wanted your fix of comic book characters come to life, there was gathering around the TV on Saturday morning-specifically on CBS. Captain Marvel...

flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #17

Ahead of its release in two weeks, Marvel has shared a preview of Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #17, and we have it for you here…. “LAST STAND” Severely wounded, VALANCE must make a desperate escape attempt from an Imperial Star Destroyer. Will T’ONGA and her crew reach him in time? Plus: A shocking twist that will leave the survivors’ lives forever altered!
411mania.com

Comics 411: The Scariest Comic Book Moments

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed Scariest Comic Books Here’s what some of...
thenerdstash.com

The Secrets of Isis Star JoAnna Cameron Passes Away Aged 70

The Secrets of Isis star JoAnna Cameron has passed away at age 70 following complications from a stroke. Her death was confirmed on Monday by her co-star Joanna Pang Atkins, who starred in the DC Comics series, The Secrets of Isis. ‘Sad to post that JoAnna Cameron “The Mighty Isis” has flown to heaven,’ Atkins tweeted along with a picture showing Brian Cutler, their leading man.
oklahoman.com

Look for spooky thrills in comic-book pages

With Halloween this weekend, it’s a good time to look at spooky comic books new and old. Bringing Batman back to Halloween adventures is this week’s “Batman: Long Halloween Special.”. Creators Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale return to the world of Batman they shared 25 years ago in “Batman: The...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Drops First Trailer for Star Wars Gangster Series

The first look at The Book of Boba Fett dropped Monday — and it is clear there is a new Godfather on Tatooine. Not even two-minutes long, the teaser for the highly-anticipated Disney+ Star Wars gangster series packs a punch with a lot of action. It appears the program will pick up where Fett’s storyline concluded in season two of The Mandalorian, with the infamous bounty hunter taking over the throne of Jabba the Hutt. The notorious gangster Hutt met his demise in Return of the Jedi. Temuera Morrison once again reprises the role of Fett. Morrison played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels. Boba is a clone of Jango who was treated like a son. The Book of Boba Fett also stars Ming-Na Wen, who appeared in The Mandalorian. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. The Book of Boba Fett drops on Disney+ on Dec. 29. Watch the first trailer for the series below.
Collider

New 'Hawkeye' TV Spot Reveals the Comic Book Mercenary Kazi, a.k.a. Clown

A new trailer for Hawkeye released on ABC gives us the first look at Kazi, a comic book mercenary who’s hired to kill Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). The villain is seen in a quick shot without his iconic clown makeup, by the side of Echo, the deaf heroine who’s reportedly getting her own solo series on Disney+.
CinemaBlend

Netflix Waited Almost A Year To Announce It Had Cancelled Another Show

Another day, another Netflix cancellation. In what is starting to become a trend for a lot of one-season shows that land on the streamer, Netflix has ultimately opted to cancel Dash & Lily after only one season on the air. The weird thing about this one? The subscription streaming service waited almost an entire year to make the decision.
celebritypage.com

'Friends' Star James Michael Tyler Passes Away at 59

James Michael Tyler, most widely known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom Friends, passed away at the age of 59 over the weekend. News of the actor's passing broke Sunday after Kevin Bright, a former producer of Friends, made an announcement on Twitter. He passed away peacefully on Sunday in the comfort of his L.A. home.
piratesandprincesses.net

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – Disney Releasing Halcyon Legacy Comic Book Series

Buckle up for a cruise on the most storied vessel ever to sail the seven star systems. The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser immersive hotel experience is scheduled to open at Walt Disney World in March 2022. In preparation for the maiden voyage, Star Wars, Marvel, and Disney have teamed up to prime guests on the stories they’ll experience, through the introduction of a comic book miniseries titled Star Wars: Halcyon Legacy. The five-issue series – scheduled to debut early next year, will chronicle some of the storied history of the age-old cruise vessel.
Fox5 KVVU

Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival to return in November

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival is returning to the Clark County Library. The festival is taking place Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Attendees will be able to shop for comics, toys and other collectibles. There will...
