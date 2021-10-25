CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Something Good: Joe Cooper Prepares For Winter With Coat & Glove Drive For Children

By Mike Glover
news9.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall has arrived, which mean winter is just around the corner. One car dealer group is doing everything they can do to get coats to kids now. At Joe Cooper Used Cars & Trucks on the corner of SW 59th and Western, they are giving away coats to kids....

Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
