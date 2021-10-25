Something Good: Joe Cooper Prepares For Winter With Coat & Glove Drive For Children

STREATOR – The Streator Salvation is expecting to give away hundreds of coats for those in need as their annual coat giveaway kicks off Thursday. Those looking for a warm coat, hat, or gloves for the winter can come to the Streator Salvation Army from 9 am to noon Thursday and Friday. Director Judy Booze says dropboxes throughout Streator will be picked up late Monday. For those who didn’t get a chance to donate can always do so at the Streator Salvation Army before the coat drive event.

