Loudoun County assault victim's dad wants apology for being called 'domestic terrorist'

A sexual assault by a reportedly gender-fluid teenager in a school toilet has become a hot-button issue in the US state of Virginia's gubernatorial election, illustrating an ideological fault line among voters.
This week, a 15-year-old was found guilty by a juvenile court judge of assaulting the fellow student in a girls' bathroom in May at a Loudoun County high school in Virginia, a politically divided state whose election is seen as a bellwether for Joe Biden's presidency.
The father of the victim has told local media that the defendant is gender-fluid, which could not be independently verified by AFP, and, according to the Washington Post, was not raised in court on Monday.
The case -- and the victim's father's claim that the attacker wore a skirt on the day of the assault -- has hit the national stage, as Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin taps into parents' anger at the local school board.
