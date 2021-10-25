Loudoun County assault victim's dad wants apology for being called 'domestic terrorist'

“Why did you go to that school board meeting where you were arrested?” ask 7News I-Team Investigator Scott Taylor. “I went to that school board meeting because my daughter had been sexually assaulted a few weeks prior," says Scott Smith. "I never been to a school board meeting before I only seen it on TV. I wanted to see what all the nonsense was about that I had seen and reading about. I wanted to see it in real life because my family has unfortunately been pulled into this nightmare."

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO