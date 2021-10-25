CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

Loudoun County assault victim's dad wants apology for being called 'domestic terrorist'

By Scott Taylor
WJLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHBURN, Va. (7News) — The father of a Loudoun County school student who was sexually assaulted inside a bathroom at Stone Bridge High wants an apology for being called a "domestic terrorist," his attorney Bill Stanley said. Scott Smith is seeking a written public apology and full retraction from...

wjla.com

Comments / 4

robert horne
5d ago

they should Apologize to him and all the parents they failed, keeping kids safe is what they say they wanted to do. But they only ment a certain demographic of kids.

Reply
5
Related
Loudoun Times.com

Updated: State Police confirm threats against Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney

A spokesperson from the Virginia State Police confirmed on Saturday that the agency has been notified of alleged threats against Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj (D). Corinne Geller, public relations director for the VSP, the said agency’s Behavioral Threat Assessment and Management Team, is investigating the case. The team’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Letter calling parents domestic terrorists has 'thrown gasoline' on the fire, parent activist says

A parent activist and former school board member who has trained hundreds of concerned parents across the country to run for school board themselves tells Fox News that parents will not accept the National School Board Association's "disingenuous" apology after it compared parents to domestic terrorists in a letter to the Biden administration. She predicted that the NSBA letter will only energize concerned parents.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Loudoun County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Loudoun County, VA
Virginia Connection Newspapers

Arrest in Alleged Chantilly High Assault

Fairfax County police have arrested a Fairfax man following an alleged sexual. According to police, a man wearing a mask entered the school with other students, early that morning. “He approached the female victim, who believed he was another student,” police say. “The man initiated a conversation and then unlawfully touched the victim. She was able to get away as other students approached. She contacted her mother and returned home prior to alerting school officials.”
FAIRFAX, VA
New York Post

AG Merrick Garland, White House owe America’s ‘domestic terrorist’ parents an apology AND an explanation

The National School Boards Association has now apologized for that letter labeling parents “domestic terrorists” subject to the Patriot Act if they speak up about their kids’ education. When will the White House apologize for requesting the hysterical memo, and Attorney General Merrick Garland for responding by directing the FBI to get involved?
POTUS
WJLA

How the Loudoun County school board/parent drama has had national consequences

“Why did you go to that school board meeting where you were arrested?” ask 7News I-Team Investigator Scott Taylor. “I went to that school board meeting because my daughter had been sexually assaulted a few weeks prior," says Scott Smith. "I never been to a school board meeting before I only seen it on TV. I wanted to see what all the nonsense was about that I had seen and reading about. I wanted to see it in real life because my family has unfortunately been pulled into this nightmare."
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Merrick Garland
Post Register

Superintendent Ybarra blasts memo calling parents 'Domestic terrorists'

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — After disruptive parents were labeled "domestic terrorists," by a national school board memo, Idaho superintendent Sherri Ybarra sent a letter to the U.S. attorney general blasting the memo. "You directed Boise-based Federal Bureau of Investigation agents to contact and interview me and other Idaho education leaders...
BOISE, ID
fox40jackson.com

NSBA’s ‘domestic terrorism’ apology falls flat: ‘These are parents, not terrorists,’ Dr. Saphier says

“The Big Saturday Show” panelists responded Saturday to the National School Boards Association’s apology for its Sept. 29 letter to President Joe Biden that labeled some concerned parents domestic terrorists. The letter dubbed parental resistance to critical race theory and COVID restrictions “the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Terrorism#Fbi#Hate Crime#Smith Family#Nsba#The Stanley Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDEF

Hamilton County Detective charged with Domestic Assault

HIXSON, Tennessee (WDEF) – A Hamilton County detective has been arrested after a domestic violence call earlier this month in Hixson. Deputies were called to a home on Hampton Woods Circle off of Boy Scout Road on October 9th. On Wednesday, Detective Richard Patterson was placed on administrative leave with...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Man Charged with Attempted Murder in Domestic Assault

A Loudoun man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and three counts of abduction following a domestic violence assault at the Village at Potomac Falls apartment complex. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to an apartment on Bentgrass Terrace at approximately 10 p.m....
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

2 Men Found Shot to Death in Prince George's County

Two men were found shot to death inside an apartment in District Heights, Maryland, about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Prince George’s County police said. When and why they were killed is not yet known. “We received a 911 call at 9.25 this morning,” Officer Thomas Lester said. “We do not believe...
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
AFP

Teen assault, gender in Virginia election spotlight

A sexual assault by a reportedly gender-fluid teenager in a school toilet has become a hot-button issue in the US state of Virginia's gubernatorial election, illustrating an ideological fault line among voters. This week, a 15-year-old was found guilty by a juvenile court judge of assaulting the fellow student in a girls' bathroom in May at a Loudoun County high school in Virginia, a politically divided state whose election is seen as a bellwether for Joe Biden's presidency. The father of the victim has told local media that the defendant is gender-fluid, which could not be independently verified by AFP, and, according to the Washington Post, was not raised in court on Monday. The case -- and the victim's father's claim that the attacker wore a skirt on the day of the assault -- has hit the national stage, as Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin taps into parents' anger at the local school board.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy