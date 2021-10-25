CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Over 94 percent of Washington employees complied with Gov. Inslee's vaccination mandate

By Quixem Ramirez, KOMO News Digital Producer
KOMO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vast majority of state employees complied with Gov. Jay Inlsee's vaccination mandate, according to a Monday report from the Office of Financial Management...

komonews.com

Comments / 25

Michele (Freedom of Speech!)
5d ago

They mean 94% of those that are left. The others were already fired or quit. Curious what the # is with all the employees counted before hand.

Reply(1)
12
Raw Dawgin'
5d ago

how many of those already contracted and overcame it naturally.. overkill.. focus on fitness diet and mental health

Reply(4)
13
Charles Matthew Turner
5d ago

If you’re being EXTORTED. It’s amazing how people will risk their health over a cold!

Reply
14
