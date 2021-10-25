St. Paul's season cut short in KSHSAA Sub-State championship

MCPHERSON – The Arkansas City Bulldogs have forfeited its Class 4A week 9 playoff game with the McPherson Bullpups following the death of a football player in the Ark City program. McPherson USD 418 tweeted an announcement Thursday and athletic director Shane Backhus confirmed in an email the two schools...
BRAY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Bray-Doyle Donkeys won’t have any more football games this season. According to the school district’s Facebook page, the rest of the high school football season has been canceled. School officials cited injuries and a lack of available players for the reason. Bray-Doyle was initially set...
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Friday night first-round playoff football game between Arkansas City High School and McPherson High School has been canceled. In a tweet Thursday, Arkansas City announced that they had made the difficult decision to forfeit Friday nights game at McPherson following the tragic death of Senior Rhett Lathers. Lathers, a […]
Following many great performances, sports writers from around Kansas came together and voted on the weekly rankings. Later in the week, the writers will introduce their coverage-area games to watch and predictions. How the votes are tallied: All participating sports writers within the Gannett Kansas paper group, submits their rankings...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The St. Paul Wildcats came into the Subdistrict C1-9 Final, winners of their last 18 straight matches. To make it to 19, they’d have to take down one of the best teams in the state, in the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders. The Wildcats took...
GOSHEN — Valparaiso wasn’t supposed to be there. The Vikings dealt with injuries early in the season. At the end of August, they were 2-4 and had just lost to rival Chesterton. It wasn't the position in which they'd have liked to be. Valparaiso overcame all that, though, to advance...
TRAVERSE CITY — The opportunity to strut down the street with a state championship trophy in hand doesn’t come along too often. So Tommy Puetz took advantage of it. The senior captain for the Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis team got off the bus Sunday after the state champion Gladiators arrived at the high school with a celebratory police escort. Puetz then took a stroll down Union Street in downtown Traverse City, showing off the new hardware — the first state title in the program’s history.
BRISTOL – The general consensus at the CIAC Div. I Fall Golf Championship was pretty easy to agree on early in the day – it w as a cold, windy day, the recipe for a perfect New England fall day. However, respective golfers gunning for a state championship in may...
HANCEVILLE, ALA. – Wallace State’s 17th-ranked volleyball team clinched the program’s 14th consecutive Alabama Community College Conference regular-season championship on Wednesday night with a road sweep at Southern Union (25-16, 25-21, 25-5). Wallace State, which has also won 11 of the last 12 ACCC Tournament titles, has won 22 consecutive matches, improving to 36-6 overall and 18-0 in conference play.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KSHSAA unveiled the sub-state volleyball brackets for Class 4A-6A. Class 1A-3A will be published on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Washburn Rural and Emporia were both named one-seeds in their respective classes. Below is a look of all our local teams and who they will be playing.
Ellie Choate, Abby Gaines and the St. Joseph's Academy tennis team earned sweet redemption. Choate and Gaines did not realize their dreams of individual championships last week. But they were all smiles Saturday as the Angels received the championship trophy for their 17th team state title after a 5-0 victory against MICDS in the Class 3 final at Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
The Great Bend Lady Panthers stay at the 5A Sub-State at Maize South High School Saturday was a short one. Great Bend fell to Andover Central 10-25 and 11-25 to finish the season with a record of 18-16. Maize South won the four team Sub-State by beating Andover Central 25-17,...
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Women's Cross Country team heads south to compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Cross Country Championships in Wayne, Neb., on Saturday. The women's 6,000-meter race is scheduled for 10 a.m. CT with 16 teams competing. Five of the top-30 teams...
COLUMBUS — After closing the regular season with a shutout win, the St. Paul football team moved up two spots in the final Associated Press high school state poll, released on Monday. The Flyers (8-1, 5-1 Firelands Conference) finished as the No. 4-ranked team in the Division VII poll. Their...
Postseason is just around the corner for high school volleyball teams around the state. KSHSAA released sub-state assignments on Monday. All sub-state tournaments will take place on Saturday. No. 10 seed in the 6A west Manhattan High (11-20) will travel south to Wichita Northwest to face No. 7 Liberal (18-15)...
GALION — The scene looked quite familiar. Arguably the best performance of the season for the state-ranked St. Paul boys cross country came on Sept. 18 at the Galion Festival. Returning to the same course on Saturday at Amann Reservoir Park, the Flyers again looked the part of their ranking.
SALINA — Josie Hayward of Labette County posted a personal-best 94 on Day 1 of the KSHSAA 4A State Championship in Salina en route to making the cut and finishing 37th individually. The junior’s showing took a dip in Day 2 as she shot a 106.
FREDONIA — For the first time in a decade, the Labette County Grizzlies will send an entire cross country team to the state race. Labette County’s girls team placed third at the KSHSAA 4A Regional in Fredonia — the race was moved from Chanute due to course conditions — to qualify the entire team to the KSHSAA 4A State Championship in Wamego.
BRISTOL - Defense was everywhere at McPhee Field on Friday night as St. Paul and Wolcott combined for three touchdowns in a hard-nosed game for NVL supremacy. Wolcott was the team fortunate enough to score twice in the contest, sneaking out of Bristol with a 13-8 win over the Falcons. Both teams had success moving the ball in the middle of the field but often stalled upon crossing the 50-yard line.
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Roger Ayers, whose name often draws the ire of college basketball fans, is looking forward to seeing those fans back in the stands in a few weeks. “Last year it felt like a scrimmage. It felt like it wasn’t the same,” Ayers said. “Fans are a big part of college basketball. They get me up and they get me excited to go back out there and do my job.”
