St. Paul's season cut short in KSHSAA Sub-State championship

TRAVERSE CITY — The opportunity to strut down the street with a state championship trophy in hand doesn’t come along too often. So Tommy Puetz took advantage of it. The senior captain for the Traverse City St. Francis boys tennis team got off the bus Sunday after the state champion Gladiators arrived at the high school with a celebratory police escort. Puetz then took a stroll down Union Street in downtown Traverse City, showing off the new hardware — the first state title in the program’s history.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO