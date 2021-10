Thomas Rhett will be at the Braves game at 3 p.m. on Friday, and we’re not sure if fans will be able to tell the country star apart from their shortstop Dansby Swanson. Rhett shared a photo of himself dressed head-to-toe in Atlanta gear on Thursday. Minus the bushier beard, the country singer is almost identical to Swanson from their long brown hair to their trim physiques. Rhett could even sub in for the baseball star and probably get away with it.

