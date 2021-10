My full Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro reviews are coming soon, but for now, Google has agreed to let me share a look at the new phones after having them on-hand for about 24 hours. You can read my full rundown of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for a look at the technical specs and some of the new features, but here’s a close view of the hardware and some of my impressions based on my limited time with this pair of devices so far.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO