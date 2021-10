Yes, people have died falling from the cliffs on this route, but, you have to do this amazing hike before you die. Forget about the fact that just before you get off the bus at the Angels Landing trailhead the last words you hear over the speakers are, "People have died on this hike." It is specifically pointed out that people with a fear of heights should not do this hike.

UTAH STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO