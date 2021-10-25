A message & video about Burien City Council Candidate Jimmy Matta: ‘Poster child of the American Dream’

SPONSORED – PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT:

A message and video from Burien City Council Candidate Jimmy Matta,

who is running for Position No. 3:

Jimmy Matta is the poster child of the American Dream. His family came to the United States from Guatemala fleeing a Civil War. With more faith in their heart than dollars in their pockets they came searching a better life for their family.

Jimmy’s early days as a farm worker taught him the value of hard work.

He has defended the rights of workers and business owners as a leader in the Pacific Northwest Council of Carpenters.

He moved on to start his own business in Burien and at the same time continue to serve his community as Mayor of Burien for the past four years.

Jimmy is a lifelong Democrat.

He has a working knowledge of the complexities of guiding the direction of a municipality.

His guiding principles are honesty, transparency and integrity, Jimmy is exactly who Burien needs to continue addressing the city’s challenges and to champion the needs of all sectors of our beautiful city.

Meet Jimmy Matta:

For more info:

https://www.instagram.com/electjimmy/