When the collection first launched, guests could purchase the 50th Anniversary Crossbody Bag for $248 online and only $198 in stores. But, on our recent trips to Happily Ever After in Disney Springs and Legends of Hollywood in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, we noticed that the crossbody bags have since been re-priced and now cost $248 — the same as they did when they were in stock online.

SHOPPING ・ 14 DAYS AGO