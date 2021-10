HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a 31-year-old female who hit her head and injured her knee while hiking with two others on Lulumahu Falls Trail, in Nuuanu, on Tuesday. The woman got injured at the base of the waterfall, so 12 Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) personnel ascended the trail approximately at 12:59 p.m., while […]

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 DAYS AGO