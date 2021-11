Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 1:. The greenback outperformed its rivals on the last trading day of October and the US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed to its highest level since mid-October. At the start of the new month, major currency pairs stay relatively quiet and the trading action is likely to remain subdued due to thin trading conditions. In the second half of the day, the ISM Manufacturing PMI for October will be featured in the US economic docket.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO