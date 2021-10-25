Take On Zombies In The Woods At Alabama’s Butter And Egg Adventures For A Halloween Experience Like No Other

Throughout the year, Alabama hosts a variety of fun and unique events. One of these is the Butter and Egg After Dark event, which takes place during the Halloween season. For information about this event, including how you can participate in it, take a look below.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Butter and Egg Adventures is a unique outdoor attraction in Troy, Alabama that offers 30+ activities across 48 acres, including its 2nd annual Butter and Egg After Dark event.

This Halloween event is a great activity for the entire family (ages 5 and older). While participating in the Butter and Egg After Dark event, you'll get to take on zombies in the woods with your very own gun.

This event will take place on two nights: October 29th and October 30th. Each of these nights will include up to 13 zombie hunts, with the first one starting at 6:30 and the last one at 9:30.

There's no other event quite like this one and you don't want to miss it!

Following the zombie hunt, participants will also get to take a ride on five thrilling ziplines and...

...climb Butter and Egg Adventures' famous 35ft Climbing Wall. Keep in mind, a waiver must be signed to participate in this event's activities.

What do you think? Are you brave enough to take on zombies in the dark at Alabama’s Butter and Egg Adventures? Let us know in the comments below.

Address: Butter and Egg Adventures, 2127 Butter and Egg Rd, Troy, AL 36081, USA

Jennifer is the Alabama staff writer for Only In Your State and has nearly 15 years of professional writing experience. She enjoys discovering new places and currently calls North Alabama home.