Halloween Safety Tips from Gilbert PD
Gilbert, AZ - If you're planning on hitting the streets for some sweets this Halloween, Gilbert PD has some safety tips for you to keep in mind.
- Trick or treat in well lit areas and make sure kids in costumes are carrying a flashlight or glow sticks
- Stay on sidewalks and look both ways when crossing roads
- Make sure costumes don't obstruct a child's vision and that they're the right size to avoid trips or falls
- Check your child's candy and dispose of any that is not properly wrapped
If you plan to be on the road during trick or treat hours, remember:
- Look in all directions and watch for children on the road
- Back up slowly when exiting driveways
- Slow down in residential neighborhoods
- Don't drink and drive
Have a safe and fun Halloween, Gilbert!
