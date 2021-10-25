CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Halloween Safety Tips from Gilbert PD

Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 6 days ago

Gilbert, AZ - If you're planning on hitting the streets for some sweets this Halloween, Gilbert PD has some safety tips for you to keep in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9TEv_0ccSGDgW00
  1. Trick or treat in well lit areas and make sure kids in costumes are carrying a flashlight or glow sticks
  2. Stay on sidewalks and look both ways when crossing roads
  3. Make sure costumes don't obstruct a child's vision and that they're the right size to avoid trips or falls
  4. Check your child's candy and dispose of any that is not properly wrapped

If you plan to be on the road during trick or treat hours, remember:

  1. Look in all directions and watch for children on the road
  2. Back up slowly when exiting driveways
  3. Slow down in residential neighborhoods
  4. Don't drink and drive

Have a safe and fun Halloween, Gilbert!

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

