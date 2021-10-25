Halloween Safety Tips from Gilbert PD

Gilbert, AZ - If you're planning on hitting the streets for some sweets this Halloween, Gilbert PD has some safety tips for you to keep in mind.

Trick or treat in well lit areas and make sure kids in costumes are carrying a flashlight or glow sticks Stay on sidewalks and look both ways when crossing roads Make sure costumes don't obstruct a child's vision and that they're the right size to avoid trips or falls Check your child's candy and dispose of any that is not properly wrapped

If you plan to be on the road during trick or treat hours, remember:

Look in all directions and watch for children on the road Back up slowly when exiting driveways Slow down in residential neighborhoods Don't drink and drive

Have a safe and fun Halloween, Gilbert!