Is ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Airing a New Episode Tonight?

By Joe Rutland
 5 days ago
If it’s Monday night, then it must be time for “NCIS: Hawai’i” with Vanessa Lachey in the lead role. Will a new episode air tonight?. Let’s take a look at the schedule, Outsiders. According to the show’s IMDb listing, that would be a no. The next new episode will...

tvinsider.com

‘NCIS’: Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ 5 Best Episodes

NCIS has lost its fearless leader, with Mark Harmon exiting the long-running CBS procedural in the October 11 episode. To celebrate Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ legacy, we’ve chosen his five best episodes below. “Hiatus (Part 1)” (Season 3, Episode 23) “It’s a coma he doesn’t want to come out of,” observes...
Hello Magazine

NCIS viewers disappointed as latest episode pulled from schedule - find out why

NCIS fans have been left disappointed as the latest episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i were pulled from schedule on Monday evening - and replaced with reruns instead. New episodes of the long-running naval drama and its new spinoff have been airing on CBS at the new timeslot of 9pm and 10pm EST since mid-September, but unfortunately, fans of both series will have to wait another week for the next instalment.
Vanessa Lachey
Noah Mills
Jason Antoon
FanSided

Is NCIS on tonight, Monday, Oct. 25?

Monday nights have been taken over by NCIS, but what’s going on this week? Is a new episode of NCIS Season 19 on tonight, Monday, Oct. 25?. While it still feels a little off to have NCIS on Mondays, there’s no doubt we look forward to new episodes. Gary Cole’s Alden Parker seems to be moving in as the new head of the team, and it’s going to be interesting to see where things go from here.
cartermatt.com

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 6 spoilers

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and beyond just that, look ahead!. So where should we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the Yaya DaCosta led drama tonight. Not only that, there is no new episode next week, either. Because of the World Series, the plan for the show is for it to air again on Tuesday, November 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s a lot more drama still to come, so be prepared for a lot of surprises, twists, and turns. Even though this show is still really early on in its run, we do think that it’s set the standard for a lot of great stuff right around the corner.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Has ‘Company’ in New Sneak Peek

It’s been a few weeks since we first met the main cast of “NCIS: Hawai’i.”. That includes Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent Jane Tennant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Tori Anderson, Jason Antoon, and Alex Tarrant. Although we’ve met the new core “NCIS: Hawai’i” team, there’s always room for more surprise...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Vanessa Lachey Is a ‘Professional Badass’ in New Photo

NCIS: Hawai’i special agent in charge Jane Tennant has a nice line to sum up her character. Truthfully, we’d all want something similar. Check it out. The NCIS: Hawai’i social media account spilled the details, Sunday, tweeting “The Boss – Mom, professional badass, Air Force brat.” Tennant’s slogan “Let me do the worrying,” was stamped across the character’s photo. Vanessa Lachey, who brought Tennant to life starting last month, probably could describe herself the same way.
thefocus.news

NCIS Hawaii episode 5 Gaijin cast explored: Is Madeline Zima in it?

Following NCIS Hawaii’s fifth episode Gaijin which aired yesterday, Monday 18 October, people want to know who’s on the guest cast after some spotted Madeline Zima from The Nanny in the role of Abby Nelson. We explore the episode five cast. Is Madeline Zima in NCIS Hawaii’s season 1 episode...
TV Fanatic

NCIS Season 19 Episode 5

NCIS Season 19 Episode 5 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
411mania.com

Tonight’s Special Episode of AEW Dark Is Online

AEW’s second week of special Wednesday episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation airs tonight with fan-favorite matches, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the show, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and will include matches suggested by fans from the YouTube shows:
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 6 photo: Parker, McGee are on the case!

As we prepare ourselves for NCIS season 19 episode 6 airing on CBS November 1, why not check out a newly-released photo? This is one that on the surface, may not reveal much … but it does still leave us with questions. At the end of episode 5, we saw...
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 7 title spoilers: Prepare for ‘Docked’

Season 19 episode 7 is an installment you will be waiting a while to see — it’s not airing until Monday, November 8. However, this long wait time is not going to stop us from getting into what this episode could be about: The title here is “Docked,” and that serves as a clue.
cartermatt.com

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 5 talk

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll of course answer this particular question; beyond that, we’ll take a look at what the future holds. So where do we start things off here? First and foremost, we have some good news to share! After being...
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
FanSided

Watch NCIS: Hawaii Season 1, Episode 5 live online

The murder of a Japanese sailor triggers a potential diplomatic problem on NCIS: Hawaii Season 1, Episode 5. Don’t miss the episode on CBS tonight. NCIS is called into a very important case. The murder of a Japanese sailor pulls them in. This murder happened on U.S. soil, but we know the Japanese will want the team to get to the bottom of it as quickly as possible.
WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

