Is ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Airing a New Episode Tonight?

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and beyond just that, look ahead!. So where should we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the Yaya DaCosta led drama tonight. Not only that, there is no new episode next week, either. Because of the World Series, the plan for the show is for it to air again on Tuesday, November 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s a lot more drama still to come, so be prepared for a lot of surprises, twists, and turns. Even though this show is still really early on in its run, we do think that it’s set the standard for a lot of great stuff right around the corner.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO