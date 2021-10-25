Bikers Come Together to Raise Thousands for Boy Who Suffered Severe Head Injury

A close-knit motorcycle community in Wisconsin is coming together for a bike-riding event to raise money for a good cause.

More than 300 bikers and hundreds of other people showed up in support of Alex Hook. Alex is a young boy who just last month was playing outside when he was hit in the head by a piece of metal. The bike ride went through Kenosha County, according to CBS affiliate WDJT. It has taken on the name of “Alex’s Ride.”

Those who participated in the event made several stops throughout the community. Some of those stops included places like local restaurants and bars. There they held raffles and silent auctions to help raise money for Alex’s recovery.

Justin Guerrero was the organizer of the event for the young boy. And so far, that event has raised at least $5,000 to help him and his family. He told WDJT that it was important to him to try and find a way to help.

“I wanted to find a way to help out and this is the best way I know is bringing the motorcycle community together and especially for kids,” Guerrero said. “We, as you can see, roll out.”

What Happened to Alex?

A first-grade student, Alex was playing at recess back on September 10 when tragedy struck. A landscape worker nearby ran over a piece of rebar while mowing. According to the GoFundMe page set up for Alex, that piece of metal hit him in the back of the head. He was found on the ground bleeding and having seizures before being flown to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee. There he underwent emergency brain surgery for his fractured skull and brain bleeding.

“We’re tyring to get readjusted to a new way of life at home and are doing daily therapies provided by his therapist in the hospital. Alex will start formal outpatient physical therapy this week in addition to other doctor appointments.”

Alex had to be put in a medically-induced coma. And he stayed there for several days. According to the GoFundMe page, there has been more than $185,000 raised.

You Can Join In to Help the Wisconsin Bikers Support Alex

It’s great to see a positive thing come from something so tragic. Bikers really are one of the best and most generous communities out there. Kim Rose was an attendee at the event. She spoke to the outlet about the motorcycle community coming together for Alex.

“Just being in the playground and something tragic like that happens, it’s terrible,” Rose said. “To come together, people that don’t even know the family is unbelievable.”

Alex’s family is obviously very grateful for the support. They said that without it, they weren’t sure they could have gotten through.

“My family couldn’t have gotten through the emotional part of this without everyone’s support, and certainly the financial part of this is a huge help to my sister and her whole family.”

If you are interested in joining the biking community in helping Alex, you can do so here.