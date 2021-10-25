CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Missing’: Peacock Orders New Crime Drama from Creator of ‘Big Sky’

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NBC’s streamer, Peacock, is picking up 11-time Emmy winner and Big Sky producer David E. Kelley’s newest drama, The Missing. Big Little Lies writer and executive producer David E Kelley’s newest project is headed to Peacock. The 8 episode series is based on Dror A. Mishani’s best-selling crime novel The Missing...

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

The Girl in the Woods Cast Previews Spooky Peacock Drama

The Girl in the Woods is one of the most exciting TV shows of the year. The series follows a young woman's escape from a mysterious cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a door in the woods. TV Fanatic got the chance to chat with Sofia...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
spoilertv.com

The Missing - Ordered to Series by peacock

Peacock announced today the straight-to-series order of new crime drama THE MISSING from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers), who will serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The 8-episode series, a co-production from Keshet Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will be...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Keshet Studios, Universal Television’s The Missing finds a home at Peacock

NBCUniversal-owned streamer Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to The Missing, an eight-part crime drama from Keshet Studios, Universal Television and writer/producer David E Kelley. Keshet Studios, the US production arm of Keshet International (KI), and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studios Group, are collaborating with Kelley, who is...
TV SERIES
newyorkcitynews.net

David E. Kelley bags upcoming mystery drama at Peacock

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): David E. Kelley, the prolific American TV writer and producer, has scored a series order at NBCUniversal's Peacock for a drama titled 'The Missing'. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this eight-episode mystery, based on The Missing File by Israeli author Dror A. Mishani, will centre...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Bunbury
Person
Katheryn Winnick
GreenwichTime

FX Orders Comedy Pilot 'Belated' From 'Rescue Me' Co-Creator Peter Tolan (EXCLUSIVE)

Titled “Belated,” the half-hour project is about an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Owen, a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay, a 17-year-old trans teen, as Owen and his ex-wife and children attempt to find their new normal. Tolan will write, direct, and executive produce the pilot via The Cloudland Company. Nick Alford of Cloudland will also executive produce. FX Productions will produce.
TV SERIES
Variety

ABC Signature Sets Multi-Year Overall Deal With Lila Byock (EXCLUSIVE)

Lila Byock has signed a two-year overall deal with ABC Signature, Variety has learned exclusively. Byock spent five years on the editorial staff of The New Yorker magazine. She has written for TV shows including “Watchmen” and “The Leftovers” at HBO, “Manhattan” at WGN America, and “Castle Rock” at Hulu. “Lila is a wildly talented award-winning writer who has literally done it all- from writing for some of our favorite shows of all time to contributing articles to The New Yorker,” said Jonnie Davis, president of ABC Signature. “We’re so excited about the projects she’s already set up at Hulu but even more, that she’s made ABC Signature her exclusive home. She’s fantastic and we feel lucky to have her.” Byock now has two projects in development at Hulu. The first is “The Checker,” inspired by Byock’s own experiences as a magazine journalist. She is writing and producing the series along with T-Street. The second project is “The Stephanies,” based on the short story of the same name by Thomas Pierce. Pierce is writing that show with Byock supervising. She will also produce alongside Pierce and FilmNation Entertainment. ABC Signature is the studio on both projects. Byock is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Sky#Crime Drama#Keshet Studios#Universal Television#Nypd#Abc
Distractify

Is Peacock's New Teen Drama 'One of Us Is Lying' Based on a True Story?

The new teen drama One of Us Is Lying premiered on Oct. 7 on the streaming platform Peacock. The series begins on the first day of school with a provoking post on About That — a blog run by outcast Simon Kelleher (Mark McKenna) that spills all of Bayview High School's dirtiest secret — promising forthcoming exposures on four anonymous students. However, Sam doesn't deliver on his promise. He ends up in detention, and before it is over, Sam dies from what appears to be an allergic reaction.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jon Hamm to Star in Fox Animated Comedy

Jon Hamm is heading to Fox. The Mad Men Emmy winner will star in and executive produce an animated series called Grimsburg at the network. Fox has formally greenlit the show from creators Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel and is targeting a 2023 premiere. Hamm will play Marvin Flute, the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. There’s one mystery he still can’t crack — his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the...
TV SERIES
cineuropa.org

NENT Group orders new Viaplay Original crime drama series Cell 8

NENT Group has announced the making of a new Viaplay Original series. The crime drama, entitled Cell 8, is based on Swedish writers Anders Roslund and Börge Hellström’s international bestseller of the same name. Acclaimed for their high level of realism and meticulous research, the writing duo’s books have been translated into 36 languages.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in November and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Cowboy Bebop” (available November 19) Why Should I Watch? Calling the original anime “Cowboy Bebop” a cult classic doesn’t quite do justice to its impact on animation, television, and culture at large. Hajime Yatate’s neo-noir space western originally ran in the late ’90s, hopping across two Japanese TV networks to air its 26 episodes before becoming the first anime title to premiere on Adult Swim here in the States (circa 2001). Often referred to as a bridge for animation fans to invest in anime, as well as Western audiences to appreciate a medium originated in the East, “Cowboy Bebop” is...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

Streamer Topic orders dystopian drama series The Park from Vanishing Angle

North American SVoD service Topic has commissioned a dystopian drama that explores a society left to be governed by children as a mysterious virus starts killing off all adults. Produced by LA-based production company Vanishing Angle, The Park is a coming-of-age series that focuses on three kids who find themselves...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Martin Lawrence Sets Television Return in Topic Studios’ ‘Nehama’ English-Language Adaptation

In his first series regular role since 2014, Martin Lawrence has signed on to star in the English-language adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli HOT original series “Nehama,” from Topic Studios. The series tells the story of a happily married father of five (Lawrence) who quits his suffocating job in tech to chase his original love of stand-up comedy. When his wife suddenly dies, he must decide whether he should pursue his dream and risk losing his kids — who are lost without their mother. Described as “hilarious, intelligent, and raw,” the series examines what it means “to seek pleasure and find...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

275K+
Followers
27K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy