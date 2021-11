On Wednesday evening, October 27th at 6PM, there will be an exclusive book signing event to mark the official release of the book, Shreveport Martyrs of 1873: The Surest Path to Heaven. The book details the story of the heroic virtue of the five Martyrs of the Shreveport Epidemic of 1873, including the first priest of Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church, Father Francois LeVezouet. The event will take place at the St John the Baptist hall in Many with the three authors giving a short talk about the experiences they had while writing the book. Everyone is invited to attend and welcome the authors, Rev Peter Mangum, Dr. Cheryl White and Ryan Smith. There will be a reception afterwards as well as an opportunity to purchase autographed books. You don’t want to miss this special event!

14 DAYS AGO