Will Alec Baldwin face charges for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins?

The armorer in charge of the guns on the set of the Western “Rust” has spoken out via her lawyers for the first time about the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed last week when Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun containing live rounds. In her statement (shared with Variety and shown in full below), armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed offered her sympathies to Hutchins’ family, and said she had “no idea where the live rounds came from” that resulted in Hutchins’ death and director Joel Souza’s injury. Gutierrez Reed also said that she was hired for two positions on...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO