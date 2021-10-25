CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Election officials say in memo they are debunking “false claims”

By Lydia Nusbaum
ABC7 Fort Myers
 5 days ago

Florida Supervisors of Elections said in a memo they are continuously trying to “debunk false claims” about the election process.

The memo sent to officials across the state asked candidates and elected officials to “tone down the rhetoric and stand up for our democracy.”

The memo said they are dedicated to making sure no fraud takes place.

Collier County Supervisor of Elections Jennifer Edwards said there has been a spike in misinformation about the integrity of Florida’s elections. She said there is less confidence in the election process because of it.

“So it’s a group effort through our state association to get the message out there to say, ‘Hey, we’re the same people that have been conducting elections for you for years and we still and we’ll continue to follow the election laws of Florida and conduct fair and accurate elections,’” Edwards said.

Edwards posted another memo from the Florida Supervisors of Elections encouraging the public to have faith in the election process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RiHkM_0ccSDICm00

The memo outlined that Florida’s election laws require certified machines, paper ballots, and public audits.

“We’re very transparent with what we do,” Edwards said.

Collier County began what they call “transparency tours” that allow the public to get a behind-the-scenes look at the election equipment and process.

“In my over 50 years of teaching and researching campaigns and elections, I have never seen so much distrust that has been in the public debate and arena over the election process,” said Bergerson who is a political science professor at FGCU.

Bergerson said these memos are being sent out ahead of major races taking place next year.

“The supervisor of elections with this announcement is trying to get ahead of the idea that elections don’t matter, that there’s some kind of nefarious behind-the-scenes work that’s going on, which is completely untrue,” he said.

ABC7 Fort Myers

