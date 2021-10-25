CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday directed state agencies not to cooperate with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, where possible, and instead help with the state's efforts to file a lawsuit challenging the vaccination requirements. The directive is part of Republican officials’ efforts to resist...

