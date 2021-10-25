What does redistricting have to do with business?

You have likely heard the word redistricting in headlines and news reports over the last year, and you may be wondering what it all means and why you should care. Let’s cover the basics and uncover a few reasons why this process might impact your business. Redistricting Basics. Redistricting...
Republicans are trying to put vulnerable 2022 House Democrats in a tough spot over a $3 trillion spending package that would include day care, paid family leave, climate change fixes and other Democratic priorities but also new fees and taxes to help offset the costs. PolitiFact checks the claims of an ad by the Common Sense Leadership Fund.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich spoke out Friday night on Fox News’ "Hannity" about the Biden administration’s latest plan regarding illegal immigrants, claiming it seemed to represent greater concern for those who’ve broken the law than for those who pay their taxes and obey the law. Brnovich mentioned that U.S....
Massachusetts is definitely home to some strange laws. Many of the laws were passed years, and years ago so they don't really hold up or are enforced today, yet they are still on the books. One particular Massachusetts law I found interesting is something that people do every day in...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is ready to sign a new amendment that would allow employers to fire workers for refusing covid protocols including mandatory vaccinations, reports say. The Health Care Right of Conscience Act amendment bans employees from using their moral beliefs as a reason to refuse to comply with...
BOSTON (CBS) – Jennifer Nassour, the former Mass GOP chair, said it would be the “end of the Republican party in Massachusetts” if Geoff Diehl defeats Gov. Charlie Baker in a potential primary election.
Nassour joined WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller to discuss the state of the Republican party in Massachusetts and other topics.
Nassour was critical of current Mass GOP chair Jim Lyons.
“You are all one family and you support your family. You see that over and over again with the Democratic party in Massachusetts. Even though they might battle it out and fight, they do support their own,” she said. “Currently, the Lyons Mass GOP is not doing that, is not supporting all of our candidates. There is no reason to fight with the most popular governor in the country.”
Baker has not yet announced if he plans to run for another term.
For a few weeks now, a factoid about the forthcoming vote in the Virginia governor’s race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has seemed to spell certain doom for McAuliffe. “As others have pointed out, in 10 out of the last 11 gubernatorial elections in Virginia,” wrote The...
The richest Americans have been in the headlines (more than usual) recently. As the Biden Administration works to get its huge infrastructure and federal assistance spending packages through Congress, one of the suggestions, which has been abandoned, was a tax on the assets of America’s billionaires. One proposal read: The Billionaires Income Tax would apply […]
With President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate looming, many Americans have attempted to avoid the order by requesting religious exemptions. Unfortunately, this has left big U.S. companies finding new ways to process those requests, a new report details. The Wall Street Journal detailed in a new report that several U.S....
Celebrate victory. Explain what you’ve achieved. Defend it from attack. Change the public conversation in your favor. Build on success to make more progress. And for God’s sake, don’t moan about what might have been. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. President Biden and Democrats in...
Imagine that you lived in Italy in 1922, Germany in 1933, Spain in 1936, Argentina in 1973, Russia in 2000, Venezuela in 2002, Turkey in 2014 — or any other country on the verge of losing its democracy to strongman rule. What would be the most important issue on your mind? Would it be what’s taught in high schools? Or the fate of democracy itself?
The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
A tweet-the-delete fiasco by race hustler extraordinaire Ibram X. Kendi revealed that systemic racism is a thing – not just the way that he and other anti-white crusaders believe. As The Free Press reported last week, a new study by Intelligent.com found that 34 percent of 1,250 white college students...
The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration is now under 30 days in processing and paying income tax refunds. The latest batch of tax refunds totals $3,408,409, including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent the payment of 1,438 error-free returns filed on or before September 30, 2021. Since 2019, the Department...
You didn’t think you could get through a big, contested, nationally scrutinized election without hearing from the Post Pundit Power Ranking, did you?. The crew is back for one night only (until the next night only) to weigh in on the Virginia gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin. It’s the most hotly watched contest since President Biden assumed office, and it could be the key to understanding what happens in next year’s nationwide congressional elections.
