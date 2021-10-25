CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC extends cruise line health rules until mid-January

Times Daily
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials on Monday extended for nearly three...

www.timesdaily.com

healththoroughfare.com

Covid Restrictions For Cruise Ship Industry, Extended By CDC

It’s been just revealed by the latest reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended into January restrictions on the cruise ship industry that were set to expire next week. It’s also worth noting the fact that CDC cited concerns over the extremely contagious delta variant and breakthrough...
INDUSTRY
cruiseradio.net

CDC Extends Conditional Sailing Order Into January 2022

On Monday, the CDC announced that it would be extending the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO) through January 15, 2022. The original order, set to expire on November 1, 2021, has the same stipulations included in the order issued in October 2020, with minor modifications. The extension will remain...
ECONOMY
WGAU

Cruise lines to follow CDC COVID-19 protocols through Jan. 15

The COVID-19 protocols by which cruise lines must operate will be around for a bit longer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended the agency’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order until Jan. 15, USA Today reported. The order, which was set to expire on Nov. 1, according to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MIAMIDIARIO

The CDC's new recommendations to Florida Cruises

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday extended by almost three months the rules that cruises ships must follow to navigate during the pandemic. The CDC said the extension only makes "minor modifications" to the rules that are already in effect, Local 10 reported.
FLORIDA STATE
capenews.net

School Mask Mandate Extended Into January

Students in Massachusetts should expect to wear masks in school for a few more months, after the state’s education commissioner, Jeffrey C. Riley, extended the mask mandate into 2022. Staff and students will now be asked to wear face coverings in most schools through January 15. The extension was announced...
EDUCATION
Times Daily

Alabama: Vaccine mandate will lead state employees to quit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama argued in a lawsuit challenging the federal vaccine requirements that many university and state agency employees would leave their jobs if required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
ALABAMA STATE
Times Daily

Officials: Boosters, vaccines spur case decline

Shoals area health care officials say vaccines and boosters are playing a big role in the decline of COVID cases, especially in the hospitals. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Russia hits new high daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has recorded a new daily high number of coronavirus cases as much of the country's businesses remain closed in an effort to counter a weekslong surge in infections. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Alabama campus no longer requiring masks if fully vaccinated

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The University of Alabama will no longer require face coverings in most of its facilities for people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
ALABAMA STATE
kvta.com

Ventura County Mask Mandate Extended Until ???

Ventura County's Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin has extended his mask mandate for a second time, but this time he did it with no specific end date. The original order was issued in August and extended once through today. Late Monday afternoon Levin issued a new extension but with...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
westernmassnews.com

State extends mask requirement for public K-12 schools until at least January 15

MALDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials have extended a mask requirement for Massachusetts public schools. On Tuesday, Mass. Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley extended the requirement for K-12 schools through at least January 15, 2022 after consulting with state health officials and medical experts. Riley explained in a...
MALDEN, MA
Times Daily

Health Ratings

The following inspection reports were received by the TimesDaily on Oct. 26 and 27. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
HEALTH
Times Daily

Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico returned Sunday to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE

