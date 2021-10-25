Birmingham business confidence remains positive despite Delta concerns

A recent NBER paper1 has raised eyebrows. Its authors argue that, considering the recent downward movement of consumer expectations, the US economy could be entering recession. Their assessment is based on the historical experience that all recessions since the 1980s have been predicted by a significant drop in the expectations component of the Conference Board household confidence index and the University of Michigan sentiment index. As shown in table 1, their recent decline is at the higher end of the historical range, hence the conclusion drawn by the researchers. However, the specific nature of the pandemic-related recession and the recovery that has followed creates an analytical challenge. Swings in household sentiment may reflect fluctuations in the concern about the health situation. Increases in the number of new cases have been associated with a drop in confidence although it should be noted that the Conference Board index started losing ground in spring despite lower infection rates (chart 2).

