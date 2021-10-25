WATCH LIVE: Saints vs. Seahawks pregame show

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
Aaron Rodgers has made several memorable Thursday Night Football appearances ever since he subbed in for Brett Favre against the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. There was the Miracle in Motown in 2015 and great performances against the Bears and Vikings. This week offers something new. The Packers are underdogs on...
The Seahawks suffered a costly loss on Monday night against the Saints. It will cost two of their players a little extra, it turns out. According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has been fined $6,949 for unnecessary roughness. At least cornerback Marshon Lattimore got hit with a more substaintial fine. Tight end Gerald Everett was also fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Jameis Winston ‘revenge’ game narratives will swirl heading into his first start against his former Tampa Bay Bucs squad. But the Saints QB is focused on one thing: Wins. See more on WWL and Audacy.
The rushing attack of the Seattle Seahawks received a bit of a boost ahead of their "Monday Night Football" game against the New Orleans Saints. According to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Seattle activated running back Rashaad Penny before kickoff of Monday's matchup between the Seahawks (2-4) and Saints (3-2). In a corresponding roster move, Seattle released veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.
If the Seahawks want to overcome current injury adversity during their Week 6 matchup against Pittsburgh, they will need to hone in on the Steelers’ new running game. The Steelers on Sunday will host primetime game at Heinz Stadium against the Seahawks, who will be without starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
Sunday night football heads to Pittsburgh as the Steelers host the Seahawks. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free 7-day trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial). Seattle’s last game was a 26-17 loss to the Rams on a Thursday night. But the Seahawks...
The New Orleans Saints (3-2) return from a bye week by traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) on Monday Night Football. This is the fifth road game of the year for the Saints, who technically had a home game in Week 1 that was relocated to Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida.
Jen Mueller and John Boyle look at a Week 7 matchup with the Saints on Monday Night Football. Listen and subscribe to the Seahawks Insiders podcast. Jameis Winston's Growth in New Orleans (03:19) Saints Explosive Offense (09:02) Saints Run Defense (15:36) Two Things We Need To See (20:08)
The final New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of Monday night’s game with the Seattle Seahawks will drop on Saturday afternoon, and there are a number of situations worth monitoring. Important starters in all three phases of the game are working to come back from injuries, while others could go to injured reserve if their condition is severe enough to warrant longer rest.
Jacksonville had a bye in Week 7 to enjoy its emotional win over the Miami Dolphins in London, which ended the longest losing streak in football since 1977. The Jaguars are certainly showing signs of progress, but now they hit the road yet again, and this time, they’ll be facing a hostile environment in Seattle’s “12th man.”
With both teams facing different degrees of urgency heading into Week 7, the Seahawks will return home looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the Saints come to town for a Monday Night Football clash. Despite a valiant effort by Geno Smith replacing Russell Wilson and leading a 14-point...
When: Monday (7:15 p.m. CT) 4: The Saints will be down four players Monday: Taysom Hill, Deonte Harris, Payton Turner and Dwayne Washington. 6: The Saints are wearing white jerseys with black pants Monday. They're 6-0 in those uniforms since the start of the 2018 season. 26: Sean Payton's stat...
After a BYE week that’s felt like it’s lasted forever, the New Orleans Saints return to action tonight against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. It’ll be the Saints’ first primetime game of the season, but not their last. This Saints/Seahawks showdown will look different than those in the...
