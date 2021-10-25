CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH LIVE: Saints vs. Seahawks pregame show

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints hope to march into SoFi Stadium in California for Super Bowl...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Antonio Brown News

On Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some tough news about star wide receiver Antonio Brown. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints. Brown has been dealing with an ankle injury and was spotted on a crutch at practice earlier this week.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf, TE Gerald Everett both fined by NFL

The Seahawks suffered a costly loss on Monday night against the Saints. It will cost two of their players a little extra, it turns out. According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf has been fined $6,949 for unnecessary roughness. At least cornerback Marshon Lattimore got hit with a more substaintial fine. Tight end Gerald Everett was also fined $10,300 for unsportsmanlike conduct.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks activate RB Rashaad Penny ahead of 'MNF' game vs. Saints

The rushing attack of the Seattle Seahawks received a bit of a boost ahead of their "Monday Night Football" game against the New Orleans Saints. According to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Seattle activated running back Rashaad Penny before kickoff of Monday's matchup between the Seahawks (2-4) and Saints (3-2). In a corresponding roster move, Seattle released veteran offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Moore
Yardbarker

Saints Rushing Attack vs. Seahawks Run Defense

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) return from a bye week by traveling to face the Seattle Seahawks (2-4) on Monday Night Football. This is the fifth road game of the year for the Saints, who technically had a home game in Week 1 that was relocated to Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks vs. Saints

Jen Mueller and John Boyle look at a Week 7 matchup with the Saints on Monday Night Football. Listen and subscribe to the Seahawks Insiders podcast. Jameis Winston's Growth in New Orleans (03:19) Saints Explosive Offense (09:02) Saints Run Defense (15:36) Two Things We Need To See (20:08)
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Seattle Seahawks#Wdsu Saints
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 storylines to watch on the final Saints-Seahawks injury report

The final New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of Monday night’s game with the Seattle Seahawks will drop on Saturday afternoon, and there are a number of situations worth monitoring. Important starters in all three phases of the game are working to come back from injuries, while others could go to injured reserve if their condition is severe enough to warrant longer rest.
NFL
Yardbarker

5 Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Face Saints on Monday Night Football

With both teams facing different degrees of urgency heading into Week 7, the Seahawks will return home looking to snap a two-game losing streak when the Saints come to town for a Monday Night Football clash. Despite a valiant effort by Geno Smith replacing Russell Wilson and leading a 14-point...
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints vs. Seahawks predictions: Our staff makes its picks

When: Monday (7:15 p.m. CT) 4: The Saints will be down four players Monday: Taysom Hill, Deonte Harris, Payton Turner and Dwayne Washington. 6: The Saints are wearing white jerseys with black pants Monday. They're 6-0 in those uniforms since the start of the 2018 season. 26: Sean Payton's stat...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy