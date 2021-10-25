CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New state task force on violence: sincere effort or another do-nothing panel?

By Dave Dahl
 5 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — There’s now a Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force in the Illinois House — and also some skepticism about what it may accomplish.

The chairman, state Rep. LaShawn Ford, D-Chicago, said it's serious business.

"Too many people," he said Monday, "don't feel — or don't understand — that it is all of us against the horrible choices of a small amount of people,” he said.

Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said that’s all well and good, but there is a history of panels in state government that accomplish little of substance.

“I think we all on both sides of the aisle agree that sometimes task forces are just committees that maybe look like we are doing something from the outside, and I really, really pray that this task force will be different and will listen to all sides,” she said.

Ford said the task force should be a good conduit between lawmakers and police and prosecutors.

