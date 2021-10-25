CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Everything Mario Cristobal said during his Colorado week Monday press conference

By Erik Skopil
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon football coach Mario Cristobal spoke with reporters on Monday for over 20 minutes. He reviewed the 34-31 win over UCLA, and provided a brief preview of the team's next opponent: Colorado. Below is a full transcript of everything he said. — Opening Statement — “I’m really proud of...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Postgame Notes and Quotes: UCLA vs. Utah

Here are some notable stats from UCLA's 44-24 loss to Utah as well as postgame quotes from head coach Chip Kelly and a few players. -- UCLA's gap over Utah has been shrunk down to 11-8 after the loss. The last Bruin win against Utah was in 2015, 17-9. --...
UTAH STATE
247Sports

What We Learned About Utah: UCLA Edition

After another solid victory at Rice Eccles Stadium, the Utes have now compiled a 5-3 overall record and are fully in the driver's seat for the Pac-12 South Division. In what turned out to be an offensive explosion, Utah effectively eliminated UCLA from any chance of contending for the South, witnessed an impressive individual display from running back Tavion Thomas, some solid filler play from Karene Reid and well...Cameron Rising showed that he can punt the football.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Colorado Football
247Sports

LSU coaching search: Tigers should go all out for Mel Tucker, says Bryant McFadden

If Mel Tucker wasn’t already a hot coaching commodity, he certainly is now. Tuker led his No. 8 ranked Michigan State team to a thrilling come-from-behind win over No. 6 Michigan to improve the Spartans to 8-0 on the 2021 season. Tucker has been linked to the soon-to-be vacancy at LSU, something he’s publicly commented on. Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden said Tucker should be in high demand from the Tigers, and they should be willing to pay a hefty price.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Video highlights: ASU 34-21 loss to Washington State

TEMPE — Check out more than 11 minutes of field-level highlights captured during Arizona State's 34-21 loss to Washington State on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium. Arizona State’s offense never even had a chance to get going before turnovers undid it against Washington State on Saturday. On its second play...
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

College Football Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings updated on road to Week 10

The final AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings arrive ahead of Tuesday's Playoff rankings reveal. College football coaches had plenty of major moments to weigh on their minds before submitting their ballots entering Week 10. Does Cincinnati deserve to remain No. 2 behind Georgia? Who has the edge between Ohio State and Michigan State after massive Big Ten wins?
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
247Sports

Ohio State stays at No. 5 in Week 10 Coaches Poll

Another week is in the books in college football. It was another survive and advance type of weekend around the sport as we learn more about teams each week and we figure out which teams are the best in the sport. Ohio State made a bit of a statement on...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Everything head coach Bronco Mendenhall said after UVA's loss to BYU

PROVO, Utah -- Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall met with the media after UVA's 66-49 loss to BYU. Here is everything he said. I really love my team. I thought they tried really hard to win today. A couple turnovers ended up being the difference in the game, as it was score from score to score to score to score. We ended up turning the ball over three times. I don't think BYU did. They executed really well. Our offense was executing really, really well., and hat ended up being the difference in a game like this, where not many defensive stops were happening. I'm thankful for the personal reception in my return to BYU, and the fans and for that acknowledgement. I'm grateful and appreciative. BYU is a good football team, excited about their future, I'm also excited about ours - as based on what is happening in the Coastal division. So we control our destiny and playing well and winning is really what is what's at stake.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
247Sports

Michigan State football: Mark Dantonio soaks in post-game celebration with Spartans

Former Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio stood alone just beyond the end zone for a scene with a cinematic feel following the Spartans' 37-33 comeback win over sixth-ranked Michigan on Saturday at his former stomping grounds. Dantonio, who retired after the 2019 season, won 114 games over 13 seasons with the Spartans, including several memorable performances against the rival Wolverines.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Column: Day-after thoughts on moving ahead

How do we feel the morning after the 31-20 loss at Auburn? Certainly, some hopes and wishes are left to be adjusted. For Ole Miss to have accomplished the lofty aspirations the Rebels were bound to have had prior to Saturday night, they had to win out. They did not.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Ten early thoughts on Texas A&M vs. Auburn

1. Texas A&M faces off against Auburn this Saturday after Auburn's 31-20 win over Ole Miss last night. Although everyone has been concerned all along about the Aggies' upcoming contest with Ole Miss in two weeks the Tigers certainly have A&M's attention with the way they looked not just yesterday but throughout the season. Like A&M, they seem to be playing their best ball of the season and are peaking heading into the stretch drive in November...but this isn't the same Auburn outfit we're used to seeing from a size standpoint.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin shares injury update on star QB Matt Corral

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Matt Corral exited last night’s game against the Auburn Tigers with an ankle injury and was briefly taken to the locker room before checking back into the game with nine minutes remaining in the first half. Corral finished the game having completed 21 of 37 passes for 289 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception in the 31-20 loss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

College football rankings: ESPN updates FPI Top 25 after Week 9

ESPN's updated College Football Power Index Top 25 is out moving into the final month of the regular season and the most controversial rankings out there continue to stir conversation following an upset-filled Saturday across the country. Michigan State's win over Michigan coupled with Ohio State's escape against Penn State in prime-time means it's a two-team race in college football's most competitive conference for likely one Playoff spot coming down the stretch.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Florida State football: What Mike Norvell said after loss to Clemson

Florida State continues to make notable strides this season, but Seminoles coach Mike Norvell was in no mood for moral victories following Saturday night's 30-20 loss to Clemson that came down to the wire against the ACC's perennial favorites. Florida State (3-5) had won three straight going into Death Valley and led in the fourth quarter before the Tigers' go-ahead drive was aided by a couple 15-yard penalties that fueled the Clemson win.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Alabama Stays Third In Coaches Poll

There was a lot of movement in this week’s Coaches Poll, although the top five teams stayed the same. The Clift Notes version: Georgia unanimous No. 2, Alabama still third but moved up a little on Cincinnati. The weekly polls this week are interesting in great part to see Tuesday...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

29K+
Followers
256K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy