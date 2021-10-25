CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay County commission districts being redrawn

By Jake Holter
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Every ten years, counties are required to update districts based on census population figures.

The overall population in Bay County only increased by about 6,000 people since 2010.

However, there’s been a large shift in the places people are choosing to live.

As a result, District 5, which is the district with the beach, has about 20,000 more people than District 2 which is the east side of Bay County.

Experts have a good idea as to the reasons for the shift.

“This census, we saw that the districts towards the beach were growing a lot, and the districts in town were shrinking probably due to Hurricane Michael and other factors,” Deputy County Attorney Brian Leebrick said. “What we’ve done is changed the boundaries of the county commission districts so that they are as close together as possible.”

If adopted, these maps will be used for the 2022 election. Interactive maps are available for view here and here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

