Politics

Melissa Smiley named chief accountability officer for city of Birmingham

By Stephanie Rebman
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Birmingham has a newly created position, and the new hire will spearhead policy for the new mayoral term that begins in November. Veteran city attorney Melissa Smiley was named chief accountability officer for the...

www.bizjournals.com

