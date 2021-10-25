Melissa Smiley named chief accountability officer for city of Birmingham

Legal Roundup is the BBJ's weekly look at news and notes from the local legal scene. Send items to acoker@bizjournals.com. • Bressler Amery & Ross PC has added 11 new attorneys in four states and five cities across various law firm practice areas, including one in Birmingham. Summer R. Lange has joined the labor and employment practice group. Lange is an alumna of Bressler’s internship program. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology with minors in business administration and political science at Rutgers University and her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. She previously interned at the U.S. Court of Appeals Third Circuit, Fidelity National Financial, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General, the Union County Prosecutor's Office and the Morris County Courthouse.
Comments / 0