The City of Bartlesville has been nominated for a statewide award recognizing those championing efficiency and conservation of water resources. Administered by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the Water for 2060 Excellence Awards were created to recognize entities supporting the Water for 2060 law of 2012, which sets a goal for statewide fresh water consumption to not be more in 2060 as it was in 2012, despite population and economic growth.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO