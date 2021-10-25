Think Fast 10.25

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan you name a country where it never snows? How about...

country1025.com

Photonics.com

Fast Measurement of Complex Lenses

TRIOPTICS launches the next generation of centration measurement systems with two measurement heads: the OptiCentric® 101 Dual. It allows the measurement and alignment of complex lens assemblies with significantly reduced time requirements. With the new OptiCentric® 101 series, the stability of the measurement head has been significantly increased and an improvement in the efficiency of the measuring process has been achieved. In continuation of the new OptiCentric® generation, these advantages are now also available with the OptiCentric® 101 Dual: the version with two measuring heads.
TECHNOLOGY
invezz.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) price prediction for November 2021

Dogecoin price had a relatively mixed month in October. Elon Musk disclosed that he owned the meme coin. We explain what to expect in November this year. The Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) had a relatively mixed October as cryptocurrency prices rebounded. The token jumped by about 70% from October 1 to October 28th. It then declined by more than 20% from its highest level during the month.
STOCKS
deseret.com

Scientists reveal how often fully vaccinated people spread COVID-19 at home

Fully vaccinated people can catch the novel coronavirus and spread it to those living in their homes, experts in the United Kingdom warned this week. People who were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can spread the virus in their homes as much as those who were not vaccinated, according to a new study.
SCIENCE
bitcoin.com

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Governments Will Never Allow Crypto to Be Out of Their Control

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak sees bitcoin as mathematical purity, praising its fixed supply. However, he said that governments will never allow it to be out of their control. “If it got to the point where everything is being done in crypto and didn’t pass through governments for observation and taxation and all that, governments would just disallow it,” said the Apple co-founder.
ECONOMY
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop Keurig, Samsung, Ninja & More

Table of Contents Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live,...
SHOPPING
datasciencecentral.com

Covid: Predictions for the Next Ten Years

I am not a medical doctor, only a doctor in statistical sciences. Yet much of the political crisis has its origin rooted in data and statistical models: people who disagree, on either side, do so mostly because they disagree with the conclusions based on the opponent's data (accused of cherry-picking), or the validity of the data in question. In short, this crisis epitomizes what is called "lying with statistics" by people ranging from laymen to scientific experts. Some of the lies are due to ignorance, innumeracy or lack of analytical acumen, some are made on purpose or because of being pressured by a third party that wants to enforce its agenda.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Best Buy deals: All the early deals you can get now

Black Friday isn’t far off. All kinds of retailers are prepping their excellent Black Friday deals, and we’re expecting great deals on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, headphones, and more. Best Buy in particular is expected to offer hundreds of incredible deals. In fact, there will likely be so many deals that it may be hard to find the right ones for you. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Black Friday deals from Best Buy. Black Friday itself takes place on November 26, so it may be some time before we get some actual Black Friday Best...
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Marketmind: Fast and furious

It took two weeks for UK money markets to go from expecting no interest rate rises this year to betting on a cumulative 35 basis-point moves in November and December. But such bets are proliferating almost everywhere, rate-sensitive short-dated bond yields are rising and bond curves are flattening -- the U.S. 2-10 curve for instance has flattened 12 bps in a week.
STOCKS
TrustedReviews

Fast Charge: Here’s why I think a BTS Z Flip 3 would be Dynamite

OPINION: Samsung held its Unpacked Part 2 event on October 20 where it unveiled the custom Bespoke Editions of its Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4, but when the credits rolled at the end of the livestream there was one rumoured device missing – the BTS Z Flip 3.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Blazing-Fast Connectivity Tablets

The TCL TAB Pro 5G tablet is an immersive piece of hardware for professionals and entertainment enthusiasts alike that will enable them to enjoy impressive graphics and more from anywhere. The tablet is outfitted with a 10.36-inch FHD+ display that's powered by NXTVISION for enhanced clarity, color and contrast with...
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The Top AirPods Deals of October 2021: Find the Lowest Prices Now

Table of Contents Lowest Price for Apple AirPods Pro: $197 Where To Find the Top AirPods Deals in 2021 (Updated for October 2021) Best Deals on AirPods With Wireless Charging Best Deals on AirPods (No Wireless Charging) Best Deals on AirPods Max Best Deals on Used AirPods Best Deals on AirPods Pro (Refurbished) Please note that the prices and discounts below can change at any time. This article was last updated on Saturday, October 30, at 6:00 p.m. EST. Did you have a good weekend? We did. That’s because we’ve noticed the great deals on Apple’s AirPods are still going strong, including 21% off of the AirPods Pro at...
RETAIL
The Independent

7 best VPN services for streaming securely in 2021

A VPN, or a virtual private network, is a little tool that masks your internet identity inside a virtual tunnel, hiding your IP address from your internet service provider, websites and other prying eyes. When you use one, an encrypted connection is established between your device and a server somewhere in the world, tricking everyone into thinking you’re browsing from a different location.The use of VPNs has been growing astronomically over the past few years, especially with employees moving to a hybridised remote working environment.As Rick McElroy, principal cybersecurity specialist at cloud computing company VMware explains, VPNs are a...
TECHNOLOGY

