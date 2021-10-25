CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
337 and 504 area codes now have to dial 10 digits to call locally

By Brooke Thorington
If you have a 337 or 504 area code you have to dial all ten digits when calling locally. FCC Spokesperson Paloma Perez said it’s because those area codes have 988 exchanges which will be used in the future for a national suicide hotline.

“It’s really for folks who are dialing manually, so those who have landlines in their home or office to ensure that the call they are making is actually going to reach the person that it’s intended for,” said Perez.

Perez said the change is being implemented now so callers in the 337 and 504 area codes will be in the habit of dialing all ten digits well before the July 2022 launch of the 988 national counseling phone line.

“This is re-route and kind of a retraining of those muscles when we dial but for a very noble cause,” said Perez.

But in the meantime, the national suicide hotline is fully operational by dialing 1-800-273-TALK. Perez said it’s only next year that the number will be shortened to 988.

“Starting July 2022 is when it’s going to be similar to the way we dial 9-1-1 where when we need help 9-8-8 will be the same thing for folks experiencing a mental health crisis,” said Perez.

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

