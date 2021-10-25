Sunshine And Milk

With the proliferation of plant-based diets and alternatives to meat, it’s no surprise that health- and eco-conscious consumers would seek out dairy alternatives. After all, dairy cows burp just as much as cattle raised for beef. Plant-based milk substitutes have been commonplace for years, but just as cultured meat has come on the scene to give caring carnivores a taste of the real thing without the guilt, lab-made dairy is in the works. You’re probably wondering how they make this lab dairy, and how it stacks up to plant-based dairy alternatives. Which is better is a matter of taste of course, but we have some answers for you.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO