CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate

By KIM CHANDLER - Associated Press
Bowling Green Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday directed state agencies not to cooperate with the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, where possible, and instead help with the state's efforts to file a lawsuit challenging the vaccination requirements. The directive is part of Republican officials’ efforts to resist...

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

141 State Employees Have Resigned After Not Complying With COVID Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) — The Baker Administration released a breakdown of how many state workers have been suspended for not complying with Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate as of Wednesday. The data shows 93.7% of state employees have complied with the mandate, that’s 39,197 workers. There are 2,138 employees, or 5.1% of workers, whose compliance is in progress, meaning their compliance is being reviewed, they are waiting for an exemption decision, are in the three-day period after an exemption denial, or are on an approved unpaid leave. Exemptions are viewed on a rolling basis. Another 0.9%, which is 362 employees, are on a five or ten-day suspension because they have not complied. The administration said 0.3% of employees have left, 130 of those voluntarily resigned and 11 involuntarily resigned. According to the administration, since the vaccine requirement was announced, over 12,000 employees have become newly fully vaccinated or have received at least one dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

19 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Eighteen states filed three separate lawsuits Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law. Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to one lawsuit, which was filed in a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 33/40 News

Governor Kay Ivey joins lawsuit opposing Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey joined a lawsuit challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Executive Order 14042, issued by the Biden administration. The executive order states that the federal government is requiring all federal contractors and subcontractors to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, including those who work at a university with federal contracts.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Rolling Stone

Ron DeSantis, Who Once Mandated a Vaccine Registry for Kids, Sues Biden Admin. Over Vaccine Mandate

The state of Florida is suing the Biden administration over a vaccine mandate for federal contractors, just the latest in the Republican governor’s ongoing war with the White House over Covid-19 precautions. Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been threatening to take Biden to court over the mandate for weeks, and state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the suit in a Thursday press conference. The suit seeks a preliminary injunction to stop the mandate from going into effect on Dec. 8 as scheduled. “It’s important for us to take a stand,” DeSantis said. “Tossing people aside is just not something we can tolerate...
FLORIDA STATE
Bowling Green Daily News

Wyoming Senate kills COVID-19 vaccine discrimination bill

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state senators on Friday voted down the last special legislative session bill they had written to counter President Joe Biden's plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations, one that would have prohibited discrimination against business customers and others based on their vaccination status. The special session begun...
WYOMING STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Special Session Called As DeSantis Fights Vaccine Mandates

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis continues his fight against lifesaving COVID vaccine mandates. His office just released the following advisory: Verbatim advisory: Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued a proclamation announcing that the Special Session to provide protections for Floridians who […] The article Special Session Called As DeSantis Fights Vaccine Mandates appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Bowling Green Daily News

Tennessee targets virus measures, stop at mask mandate bans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-controlled General Assembly has signed off on a number of measures undercutting COVID-19 protections, while also begrudgingly backing off on threats to revoke a business' ability to enforce mask mandates. Lawmakers approved the slate of bills early Saturday while most Tennesseans were asleep, marking the...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WAFF

Gov. Ivey joins lawsuit against federal vaccine mandates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has added her name to the growing list of states opposing federal vaccine mandates. In a press release, Gov. Ivey said the lawsuit challenges the “outrageous, overreaching Biden vaccine mandates”. Gov. Ivey recently signed an executive order forbidding state agencies from enforcing the federal vaccine mandate. However, the order does nothing for federal employees in the state.
HEALTH
themissouritimes.com

Missouri attorney general sues Biden administration over ‘unconstitutional’ vaccine mandate

Attorney General Eric Schmitt led a multistate lawsuit against the Biden administration Friday opposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees and contractors. “If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises,” Schmitt said. “The federal government should not be mandating vaccinations, and that’s why we filed suit today – to halt this illegal, unconstitutional action.”
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Alabama Democratic Party#Ap#Republican#Medicaid#Auburn University
KSN News

Critical Kansas lawmakers open hearings on vaccine mandates

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators are starting hearings on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates with many Republicans already adamant that they violate people’s liberties and will damage the economy. A legislative committee planned Friday to hear from Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office about potential legal challenges to President Joe Biden’s rules. It also planned to […]
TOPEKA, KS
WJTV 12

Attorneys general send letter to president over vaccine mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and 20 other attorneys general from across the country are challenging the Biden Administration’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The attorneys general said they want the president to halt his implementation of the mandate. “I have serious concerns about the President’s federal contractor vaccine mandate,” […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
apr.org

Governor Ivey tells state officials to defy vaccination mandate

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made an executive order on Monday telling state officials to not penalize any business or employee for not observing the federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Ivey also says that she plans to fight the White House in court, stating that her attorney general is preparing a lawsuit....
PUBLIC HEALTH
hngn.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Executive Order To Challenge Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate, Urges Locals Not To Comply With Federal Effort

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won't be imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the state. She recently released a statement saying that no one can be penalized for not getting vaccinated. "I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the Covid-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy