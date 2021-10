Trunk or treats have been very popular the last couple of years, there are several in Ocean County this week leading up to Halloween. If you've never taken the kids to a Trunk or Treat, this year could be the year. You will love it too. Trunk or Treats are just what they sound like. Decorate your trunks and hand out candy to the trick-or-treaters. These trunks at the Trunk or Treats look amazing.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO