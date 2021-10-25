Fallen shipping containers bobbing along Vancouver Island

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard halted its search Friday for a fisherman reported missing near Cobb Island in the Potomac River.
The fisherman was reported “overdue” Wednesday evening by the Charles County Fire Department. Since then, his vessel has been recovered near the shoreline of Westmoreland County, Virginia.
But after covering 663 square miles over 35 hours, the Coast Guard announced it was suspending search efforts.
The decision comes as much of Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region faces the threat of major coastal flooding in what forecasters have said could be the biggest tidal flood event since Hurricane Isabel struck in 2003.
“The Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and other marine assets will continue search operations, weather allowing,” Charles County Fire Department spokesperson Bill Smith said. “We ask that all boaters that are on the Potomac River over the weekend stay vigilant and safe.”
Anyone with information that would be beneficial to the search is asked to call the Cobb Island Fire Department at 301-259-4258.
