CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Fallen shipping containers bobbing along Vancouver Island

yaktrinews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Maritime workers are waiting for calmer weather before they can retrieve some 35 containers that have been drifting near the Strait of Juan de Fuca for the past several days, the Canadian Coast Guard said Monday. The containers are drifting parallel to shore off the southwest...

www.yaktrinews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KGO

Emergency zone expanded around burning container ship

Sixteen people have been evacuated from a container ship that caught fire off the coast of Canada, according to officials. A fire broke out in 10 containers on the MV Zim Kingston near Victoria, British Columbia, on Saturday, according to the Canadian Coast Guard. Crews mobilized to the location to...
ACCIDENTS
seattlepi.com

Coast Guard monitoring 40 adrift shipping containers

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — About 40 shipping containers tumbled into the Pacific Ocean in rough seas west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca entrance on Friday, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest said on Twitter Friday afternoon that the ship lost the containers when it listed to its side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
City
Vancouver, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
kyma.com

Shipping crisis leaves containers stacked up along streets

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - The back up of shipping containers at California ports is now spilling over into nearby neighborhoods. People living in Los Angeles County say truckers are stacking up containers on their streets creating a traffic hazard. The trucks are trying to unload at a trucking company...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Powerful Storm Causes Widespread Flooding Along Chesapeake Bay

MILLERS ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Communities along the Chesapeake Bay watched as the water rose Friday to levels not seen since Hurricane Isabel in 2003. Flooding along the Chesapeake Bay and Back River in Millers Island, Baltimore County tonight. @wjz #flooding #Maryland #ChesapeakeBay pic.twitter.com/qqGfhc1FHc — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 29, 2021 The state saw rain, but the real threat was the wind pushing water inland combined with tides well above normal. Whipping winds and rain on the Chesapeake Bay this morning. Those who live along the water are keeping a close eye on high tide. @wjz #Maryland pic.twitter.com/BK4ssB60N0 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 29, 2021 Brian...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Island#Environment Canada#Shipping Containers#Weather#Ap#Maritime#The Canadian Coast Guard#The Seattle Times#Zimkingston#B C Plumes#The Coast Guard
AccuWeather

Worst flooding in over a decade hits Chesapeake Bay

Areas along the mid-Atlantic faced potentially historic levels of coastal flooding Friday, prompting one governor to issue a state of emergency as the storm that was once a powerful bomb cyclone over the Pacific Ocean completed its trek across the continental United States. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Vancouver, CA
Thrillist

A Massive Rainstorm Just Revived the Tallest Waterfall in the U.S.

This past summer was rough for California. The state experienced one of the hottest summers to date, which only exacerbated drought and wildfires. California even closed down its National Parks to slow down the blazes. But, finally, after a tough summer for the state, the tallest waterfall in North America is flowing again thanks to some much-needed heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
airlive.net

ALERT The Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters

F-16s and F-35s of the Royal Norwegian Air Force intercepted a large group of Russian bombers and fighters off the north coast of Norway, October 27. The Russian group consisted of two BlackJack strategic bombers, MiG-31 Foxhounds and SU-24 Fencers fighters and a A-50 Mainstay reconnaissance aircraft. The Russian aircraft did not file flight plans nor did they make contact with civilian air traffic control or send transponder signals, posing a potential risk to other air users.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

To star gazers: Fireworks show called Northern Lights coming

CHICAGO -- A fireworks show that has nothing to do with the Fourth of July and everything to do with the cosmos is poised to be visible across the northern United States and Europe just in time for Halloween. On Thursday, the sun launched what is called an “X-class solar...
ASTRONOMY
AFP

US East Coast hit by flooding

Flooding from heavy rain hit parts of the US East Coast on Friday, particularly the area around Washington, with potential for some of the worst damage in decades. It said that in some areas the damage could be the worst since that caused by Hurricane Isabel in 2003.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Missing Fisherman

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard halted its search Friday for a fisherman reported missing near Cobb Island in the Potomac River. The fisherman was reported “overdue” Wednesday evening by the Charles County Fire Department. Since then, his vessel has been recovered near the shoreline of Westmoreland County, Virginia. But after covering 663 square miles over 35 hours, the Coast Guard announced it was suspending search efforts. The decision comes as much of Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region faces the threat of major coastal flooding in what forecasters have said could be the biggest tidal flood event since Hurricane Isabel struck in 2003. “The Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and other marine assets will continue search operations, weather allowing,” Charles County Fire Department spokesperson Bill Smith said. “We ask that all boaters that are on the Potomac River over the weekend stay vigilant and safe.” Anyone with information that would be beneficial to the search is asked to call the Cobb Island Fire Department at 301-259-4258.
COBB ISLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy