Planning on heading to the Trick-or-Treat on Bish's Street this weekend, but not quite sure where it is? Keep reading for directions to the new location for 2021. As always, the event is free and open to kids of all ages, just bring a non-perishable food item to donate to South Central Community Action Partnership. The organization helps feed people that may need a little help getting food and other services across the Magic Valley. The event is a family-friendly safe event for everyone to enjoy and get sweets and show off that cool costume. Candy will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO