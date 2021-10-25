UPDATE: Aiken County 12-year-old boy located after being reported missing

Buy Now Darrell McKelvin Provided

A 12-year-old boy from Aiken who was reported missing Monday afternoon has been located, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Darrell McKelvin was reported last seen by his family around 11 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a report of a missing child around around 12:37 p.m.

McKelvin was on his way to another family member's house, according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies looked for him near his home, located on the 2000 block of Joyner Pond Road.