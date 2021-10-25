CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Nine motorcycles stolen during Thunder Beach rally

By Anna Hoffman
 5 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Bikers travel to Panama City Beach from all around, expecting to have a good time at Thunder Beach.

What they don’t expect is to be leaving without their motorcycle.

Captain John Deegins with the Panama City Beach Police said when the roaring sounds from the motorcyclists attending Thunder Beach go quiet, it’s unfortunate that the thieves come out.

“We have a few that are stolen each Thunder Beach, and of course, we do everything we can to prevent it,” Capt. Deegins said.

He said six were stolen in the spring rally and nine motorcycles and one trailer were stolen throughout the fall rally.

“The majority of these bikes are very expensive, and what a poor ending to a vacation,” Capt. Deegins said.

Seven out of the nine motorcycles stolen this past weekend were from the Ocean Reef Condos.

West on Front Beach Road, another was stolen from the Wyndham Resort and another from Tidewater Condos.

Capt. Deegins said all nine were Harley Davidson cruiser style bikes, and all the victims were from out of town.

He said this is an ongoing investigation, and they will do everything in their power to find the people who did this.

“We take this crime very seriously, and the visitors of Panama City Beach are very true and dear to our heart,” Capt. Deegins said. “We want to make sure they know that this is a priority for us, and we are going to try and solve this crime.”

Capt. Deegins said the best way to keep your bike safe from thieves is to always lock it up when you leave it.

If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Panama City Beach Police at (850) 233-500.

