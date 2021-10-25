Despite loss to Rams, winless Lions show signs of progress

It took some time and the NFL’s only winless record after six weeks to drop the Detroit Lions to the bottom of nearly every NFL power poll. Strangely enough, it’s not a unanimous opinion to have the Lions ranked at No. 32 of 32. Touchdown Wire lists the Lions as No. 31, ahead of the Houston Texans. Houston has a win over Jacksonville, which picked up its first win of the season in Week 6 by beating a Miami team that also has just one win. The two New York teams, the Giants and Jets, also have just one win and are in the bottom tier with the others.

