Military

Troika Statement on Military Takeover in Sudan

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe text of the following statement was released by the Troika: Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway. The Troika is deeply concerned about the situation in Sudan and condemns the suspension of the institutions of...

www.state.gov

The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

Opposition To Sudan Military Coup Grows

The decision by Sudan's Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to dissolve the country's government this week sparked angry street protests but he is also facing mounting opposition on multiple other fronts. Top civil servants, including Sudanese ambassadors, as well as other groups and institutions have riled against the top general's move. And...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
#Military Forces#Democratic Elections#Sudanese
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on Media Freedom Coalition on Media Freedom in Russia

The following is the text of a joint statement signed by the governments of Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and United States of America. Begin text:. The undersigned members of the Media Freedom Coalition...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sudan arrests 3 activist as pressure mounts on military

Sudanese security forces detained three prominent pro-democracy figures, family members and activists said Wednesday, as international pressure mounted on the country's military to walk back the coup it staged earlier this week.The overnight arrests in the capital Khartoum came a few hours after the military allowed deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and his wife to return home.Hamdok, a former U.N. economist, was detained along with many government officials and political figures when the military seized power on Monday. The military takeover threatens to halt Sudan's fitful transition to democracy which got under way after the 2019 ouster of long-time...
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister’s release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety. He also expressed his deep concern about the ongoing military takeover and repeated the imperative for military forces to use restraint and avoid violence in responding to demonstrators. The Secretary emphasized U.S. support for the civilian-led transition to democracy and for a return to the principles of Sudan’s transitional framework, as laid out in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. He noted the growing chorus of international voices condemning the military takeover and supporting the calls by the Sudanese people for civilian leadership, democracy, and peace.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

The United States Condemns Actions Against Sudan’s Civilian-led Transitional Government

The United States strongly condemns the actions of the Sudanese military forces. We firmly reject the dissolution of the civilian-led transitional government and its associated institutions and call for their immediate restoration. The arrest of Prime Minister Hamdok and other civilian leaders is unacceptable. The military forces must ensure their safety and release them immediately. These actions have the potential to derail the country’s transition to democracy and are a betrayal of Sudan’s peaceful revolution.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Elections in Iraq

The United States welcomes the UN Security Council’s Press Statement on Iraq’s October 10 election. We congratulate the people and the Government of Iraq for a secure, technically sound, and largely peaceful election process. Iraq’s election was an opportunity for Iraqi voters to determine their future through a government that reflects their will. We join the international community in condemning the threats of violence against the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), and other Iraqis and urge all parties to respect the rule of law and the integrity of the electoral process. The United States looks forward to working with the new government once formed to strengthen our strategic partnership on our many shared interests, including Iraq’s stability and sovereignty, economic empowerment, anti-corruption efforts, energy independence, climate, and the protection of human rights.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Travel to the United Kingdom and Italy

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, United Kingdom on October 26, 2021 to continue ongoing discussions with counterparts from the People’s Republic of China on efforts to address the climate crisis ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
WORLD
CNN

Sudan's military dissolves transitional government in coup

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) — Sudan's military dissolved its power-sharing government and declared a state of emergency Monday, catapulting the country into its biggest political crisis in its two-year-old transition. The coup comes after months of rising tensions in the country, where military and civilian groups have shared power in a...
WORLD
BBC

Sudan protests: Tens of thousands march against military

Tens of thousands of supporters of Sudan's transitional government marched around the country as rival protesters continue to demand military rule. Deep divisions between military and civilian leaders are threatening to derail the transition to democracy. They agreed to share power in the aftermath of the 2019 overthrow of long-serving...
PROTESTS
BBC

Sudan: Protesters demand military coup as crisis deepens

Opponents of Sudan's transition to democracy took to the streets of Khartoum on Saturday to call on the army to take control of the country. Several thousand demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace as the country's political crisis deepens. Military and civilian groups have been sharing power since the toppling...
PROTESTS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with South African Foreign Minister Pandor

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor in Rome. Secretary Blinken and Minister Pandor emphasized the strong partnership and shared priorities of the United States and South Africa. The Secretary and the Minister discussed ongoing cooperation on climate change, COVID-19, and developments in Ethiopia and Sudan. The Secretary expressed appreciation for South African leadership on numerous common objectives, including building inclusive prosperity, strengthening health infrastructure, and promoting democratic values.
WORLD
U.S. Department of State

Expansion of Combat Operation in Northern Ethiopia

The United States is gravely concerned by the expansion of combat in northern Ethiopia. We reiterate our call for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions, including halting its advances in and around the cities of Dessie and Kombolcha. We urge the TPLF not to use artillery against cities and recall our strong objections to the ENDF airstrikes in Mekelle and other areas of Tigray which have cost countless lives. There is no military solution to this conflict, and all parties must begin ceasefire negotiations without preconditions.
MILITARY

