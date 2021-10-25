CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Norwegian...

www.state.gov

U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese FM Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:‎. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi to solicit her views about what steps the United States can take to support the Sudanese people in their call for a civilian-led transition to democracy in accordance with the Sudanese Constitutional Declaration. The Secretary reiterated the U.S. condemnation of the military takeover and urged the immediate release of the detained civilian leaders.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Modernizing American Diplomacy

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Modernizing American Diplomacy. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on plans for modernizing American diplomacy to meet the foreign policy challenges of the 21st century, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I today in Washington, DC. They discussed the U.S. commitment to supporting religious freedom around the world and opportunities to work with the Orthodox Christian community worldwide on issues of shared concern, as well as with religious minorities in Turkey and the region. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the reopening of the Halki Seminary remains a continued priority for the Biden Administration. They also discussed the imperative of urgently addressing the climate crisis.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Participation in the Ninth U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken led the U.S. delegation to the ninth round of the U.S.-Colombia High-Level Dialogue (HLD) in Bogotá, Colombia October 21. First conducted in 2010, the dialogue serves as the flagship opportunity for the United States and Colombia to deepen our cooperation across a broad range of bilateral issues. All discussions focused on recognizing progress on our shared goals, highlighting the spirit of partnership, and designating future areas for inclusive engagement under this framework. Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucía Ramírez led the Colombian delegation.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with IAEA Director General Grossi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met yesterday with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi. Secretary Blinken underscored the strong U.S. support for the IAEA’s global nuclear nonproliferation verification mission, including in Iran. The Secretary consulted with the Director General regarding the need for Iran to meet its nuclear verification obligations and commitments, cease its nuclear provocations, and return to the diplomacy it says it seeks.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with UN Special Envoy to Yemen Grundberg

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. The Secretary congratulated the Special Envoy on his new role and discussed efforts to engage all parties without preconditions and secure a ceasefire, address urgent humanitarian priorities, restart the political process in Yemen, and ensure accountability for human rights violations and abuses. Secretary Blinken welcomed collaboration on the common goal of reaching an inclusive, durable solution to end the conflict in Yemen and bringing relief to Yemenis. He restated that resolving the conflict remains a top U.S. foreign policy priority.
U.S. Department of State

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken’s Meeting with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary Blinken spoke today with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The Secretary and the Foreign Ministers discussed expanding economic and political cooperation in the Middle East and Asia, including through trade, combating climate change, energy cooperation, and increasing maritime security. Secretary Blinken and the Ministers also discussed people to people ties in technology and science, and how to support global public health in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary reiterated the Biden Administration’s support for the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements and discussed future opportunities for collaboration in the region and globally.
defense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III's Phone Call With Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone with Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar to discuss our shared goal of increasing longstanding defense ties. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ recognition of Turkey’s military modernization needs. He also thanked Turkey for hosting a DoD team in Ankara this week to begin dispute resolution discussions to address outstanding issues resulting from Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program, which was finalized on September 23.
Washington Post

Former president Donald Trump’s response to the findings of The Post’s Jan. 6 investigation

On Oct. 31, The Washington Post published a three-part investigation that found that law enforcement officials failed to heed mounting red flags that there would be violence when Congress formalized the electoral college vote on Jan. 6. The project documented the consequences of President Donald Trump’s inaction during the Capitol siege and examined how his false claims of election fraud helped incite the attack and, in the ensuing months, fostered a deep distrust of the voting process across the country.
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
Washington Post

Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
