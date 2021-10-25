Secretary Blinken’s Call with Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg. The Secretary congratulated the Special Envoy on his new role and discussed efforts to engage all parties without preconditions and secure a ceasefire, address urgent humanitarian priorities, restart the political process in Yemen, and ensure accountability for human rights violations and abuses. Secretary Blinken welcomed collaboration on the common goal of reaching an inclusive, durable solution to end the conflict in Yemen and bringing relief to Yemenis. He restated that resolving the conflict remains a top U.S. foreign policy priority.
