Washington, DC

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Latvian Foreign Minister Rinkevics

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Latvian Foreign...

www.state.gov

U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Margaret Brennan of CBS Face the Nation

QUESTION: We spoke with the Secretary earlier and began by asking him when the U.S. will resume negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program. SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, the Iranians have now said that they’re coming back to talks toward the end of November. We’ll see if they actually do. That’s going to be important.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Dana Bash of CNN State of the Union

QUESTION: Joining me now from Rome is the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Mr. Secretary, thank you so much for joining me. I want to start by what happened here in the U.S. President Biden went to Capitol Hill. He asked for a deal before he left for COP26. And Speaker Pelosi told House Democrats not to, quote, “embarrass” President Biden on the world stage. But as you know, the President is arriving there with no major climate plan signed into law.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the margins of the G20 Summit in Rome to discuss efforts to deepen the U.S.-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar discussed a range of issues, including efforts to strengthen Indo-Pacific cooperation through the Quad and expand cooperation on common regional priorities. Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar also discussed cooperation on expanding global access to COVID-19 vaccines, elevating climate ambition at COP26, and reinforcing their mutual commitments to and support for shared democratic values.
WORLD
defense.gov

Readout of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin's Meeting with Slovakia’s Minister of Defence, Jaroslav Nad’

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby provided the following readout:. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Slovak Minister of Defence Jaroslav Nad’ at the Pentagon to reaffirm the close bilateral defense relationship between the United States and Slovakia. The two leaders discussed the importance of transatlantic unity, cooperation in defense modernization, and deepening the substantial defense ties between the United States and the Slovak Republic.
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Sudanese Prime Minister Hamdok

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister’s release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety. He also expressed his deep concern about the ongoing military takeover and repeated the imperative for military forces to use restraint and avoid violence in responding to demonstrators. The Secretary emphasized U.S. support for the civilian-led transition to democracy and for a return to the principles of Sudan’s transitional framework, as laid out in the 2019 Constitutional Declaration and the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement. He noted the growing chorus of international voices condemning the military takeover and supporting the calls by the Sudanese people for civilian leadership, democracy, and peace.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Modernizing American Diplomacy

Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks on Modernizing American Diplomacy. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks on plans for modernizing American diplomacy to meet the foreign policy challenges of the 21st century, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I today in Washington, DC. They discussed the U.S. commitment to supporting religious freedom around the world and opportunities to work with the Orthodox Christian community worldwide on issues of shared concern, as well as with religious minorities in Turkey and the region. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the reopening of the Halki Seminary remains a continued priority for the Biden Administration. They also discussed the imperative of urgently addressing the climate crisis.
WASHINGTON, DC
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Mauricio Montalvo at a Joint Press Availability

FOREIGN MINISTER MONTALVO: (Via interpreter) Good afternoon, everyone, friends and gentlemen of the press. It’s very pleasing to be here in the Yellow Hall to speak about this fruitful meeting that we have held with the Secretary of State, Mr. Antony Blinken, in where we accorded all aspects of the very rich, fruitful bilateral agenda that has Ecuador with the United States. President Lasso has had the opportunity to talk and share with Secretary of State the main aspects of the relation between both countries and to find great affinity and in both – in everything that has been said in the meeting of this morning.
U.S. POLITICS
defense.gov

Readout of Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin Meeting With Estonian Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm

Department of Defense Spokesperson Ms. Cindi King provided the following readout:. Performing the Duties of Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Mara Karlin met yesterday with Estonian Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Kusti Salm to reaffirm the strength of the bilateral relationship between the United States and Estonia. They discussed regional and global security issues, and bilateral defense cooperation. Dr. Karlin thanked Estonia for continuing to increase its defense capabilities and shared the assessment that NATO significantly increased its deterrence and defense capability since 2014.
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken’s Meeting with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary Blinken spoke today with Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The Secretary and the Foreign Ministers discussed expanding economic and political cooperation in the Middle East and Asia, including through trade, combating climate change, energy cooperation, and increasing maritime security. Secretary Blinken and the Ministers also discussed people to people ties in technology and science, and how to support global public health in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary reiterated the Biden Administration’s support for the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements and discussed future opportunities for collaboration in the region and globally.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat. The Secretary welcomed the decision by the AU Peace and Security Council to suspend Sudan, noting the importance leadership role the AU plays on democracy and stability in Africa. The Secretary and the Chairperson agreed that Sudan must return to civilian leadership in accordance with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration. The Chairperson and the Secretary reaffirmed the importance of the right of the Sudanese people to peacefully assemble and express their demand for civilian rule free from armed or other forceful interference.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Celebrating 100 Years of Foreign Policy History: Q and A with a State Department Historian

In 2021, the Office of the Historian turned 100! Historians in the office produce the Foreign Relations of the United States (FRUS) series, which is even older. FRUS is the official documentary history of U.S. foreign relations, and it was first published under President Abraham Lincoln in 1861. In addition to FRUS, our Policy Studies and Special Project Divisions research and write studies for the Department and do many other projects.
EDUCATION
U.S. Department of State

Designation of Six Targets Involved in Iran’s Destabilizing Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Activities

The United States will use every appropriate tool to counter Iran’s malign influence and activities, including its proliferation of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). The United States has designated six Iranian targets – two entities and four individuals – using Executive Orders that address terrorism and WMD proliferation. These targets are linked to Iran’s UAV activities, including activities that threaten U.S. interests.
MILITARY
U.S. Department of State

A Commitment to Modernizing American Diplomacy

On his first day in office, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a commitment to leave behind a State Department ready to meet the tests of the 21st century. Today, at the Foreign Service Institute, Blinken announced plans to modernize American Diplomacy in order to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s Travel to the United Kingdom and Italy

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, United Kingdom on October 26, 2021 to continue ongoing discussions with counterparts from the People’s Republic of China on efforts to address the climate crisis ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
WORLD
