Politics

Treasury Department names first counselor for racial equity

 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Treasury Department has hired a former JPMorgan Chase executive to...

Racial equity scorecard will grade ARPA spending

Expecting decisions from legislative leaders in the next few weeks over how to start spending billions of remaining dollars from the state's American Rescue Plan Act allocation, a coalition of advocacy groups plus a handful of lawmakers on Monday released a scorecard they'll use to measure whether the plans prioritize racial justice.
Treasury taps JPMorgan’s Bowdler for new role of racial-equity chief

The U.S. Treasury is creating a new role of point person for racial equity, hiring JPMorgan Chase veteran Janis Bowdler for the job. Bowdler served as head of global philanthropy at the Wall Street giant, a unit that aims to support inclusive growth. She has long worked on boosting prospects for underserved communities, having started her career working to rejuvenate Cleveland’s east side neighborhoods.
Five Ways the Build Back Better Plan Could Advance Racial Equity

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Members of Congress are currently debating the fate of a social safety net package containing a number of historic investments with the potential to direct critical resources to address deep health and economic inequities faced by Black and brown communities. Through transformational policies like the Child Tax...
JPMorgan committed $13 billion of its racial equity pledge

JPMorgan spent $13 billion of the $30 billion it pledged over five years to improve racial equity, the bank said an update today. Why it matters: The bulk of funds so far went to housing-related initiatives, a significant racial justice cause given the difficulty Blacks and Latinos have historically had securing mortgages.
Racial equity and inclusion is front and center

In August, the Center for Urban and Racial Equity (CURE) completed a racial equity assessment of our agency. They conducted an anonymous staff survey, four focus groups (with staff, former staff and clients), interviews with senior leaders, as well as a review of our policies and procedures. At our August...
Kim Drumgo named Geisinger’s first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer

DANVILLE — Furthering Geisinger’s commitment to promote an inclusive and welcoming organization and community to all, Kim Drumgo has been named the health system’s first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer. In this new role, Drumgo will champion and guide the organization to better understand the importance and value of...
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
The Richest American Of All Time

The richest Americans have been in the headlines (more than usual) recently. As the Biden Administration works to get its huge infrastructure and federal assistance spending packages through Congress, one of the suggestions, which has been abandoned, was a tax on the assets of America’s billionaires. One proposal read: The Billionaires Income Tax would apply […]
Trump is right: Former presidents can assert executive privilege

Saikrishna Prakash, a law professor and Miller Center senior fellow at the University of Virginia, is the author of “The Living Presidency: An Originalist Argument Against Its Ever-Expanding Powers." President Biden and former president Donald Trump are locked in another fierce battle — this one not involving electoral votes but...
Trump's real-estate empire pays the price for poisonous politics

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. president Donald Trump’s slashing rhetorical style and divisive politics allowed him to essentially take over the Republican Party. His supporters are so devoted that most believe his false claim that he lost the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But the same tactics that...
There’s something Biden isn’t telling student loan borrowers

On the presidential campaign trail last year, then candidate Joe Biden proposed wiping out $10,000 per student loan borrower. Since taking office, he’s certainly made moves on the forgiveness front. Right out of the gate, Biden ordered the U.S. Department of Education to prepare a memo to see if the president has the authority to bypass Congress and wipe out up to $50,000 per borrower—which, of course, is well above his campaign proposal. Meanwhile, his top education appointee, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, has issued five rounds of student loan forgiveness this year totaling $11.2 billion and covering everyone from disabled to defrauded borrowers.
